January 2017





January 2017
Solar FlexRack Racking Solution Installed in Michigan's Largest Solar Electric Power Plant

This 58-megawatt utility-owned power plant consists of two solar systems and has been installed using Solar FlexRack's G3-X smart fixed-tilt solar racking solution.
 
 
Largest Solar Installation In Michigan
Largest Solar Installation In Michigan
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar FlexRackTM, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracking solutions, announced today that its G3‐X smart fixed‐tilt solar racking solution has been installed in the largest solar power generation project in Michigan. Recognized for its adaptability, speed and ease of installation, the Solar FlexRack G3‐X racking system reduces labor time and overall project costs. The 58‐megawatt utility‐ owned power plant consists of two solar systems located near the county seat of Lapeer and has been developed and managed by Inovateus Solar, a leading developer and EPC company. The clean power projects were constructed by J. Ranck Electric, the top solar installer in the state.

"We are pleased to have been selected for this milestone clean energy project in Michigan," said Steve Daniel, EVP of Solar FlexRack. "The Inovateus Solar team is passionate about their work and brings their extensive experience to bear, delivering quality and reliability in the projects they develop."

"We wanted a workhorse racking solution that met our quality standards and held up to the rigors of a large‐scale installation such as this," commented TJ Kanczuzewski, president of Inovateus. "Solar FlexRack's solution has exceeded our requirements."

The installation of a utility‐scale solar system of this size is a landmark in the state. With 5 MW of solar capacity installed in 2015, Michigan ranked 33rd in the country in installed solar capacity according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. National Solar Jobs Census 2015 found that the US solar industry continues to exceed growth
expectations, adding solar workers at a rate of nearly 12 times faster than the overall economy.

About Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom‐designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single‐axis tracking systems in the commercial and utility‐scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to http://www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Inovateus Solar

Inovateus Solar is one of the leading solar development; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC); and supply companies in the United States. Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, the company has developed and built more than 250 megawatts of utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid solar systems in the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America. With strong roots in the communities it serves, Inovateus is passionately committed to Building A Brilliant TomorrowTM through the wide‐scale deployment of advanced solar and clean energy technologies. Find out more at www.inovateus.com.

Page Updated Last on: Jan 31, 2017
