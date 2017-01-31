News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Solar FlexRack Racking Solution Installed in Michigan's Largest Solar Electric Power Plant
This 58-megawatt utility-owned power plant consists of two solar systems and has been installed using Solar FlexRack's G3-X smart fixed-tilt solar racking solution.
"We are pleased to have been selected for this milestone clean energy project in Michigan," said Steve Daniel, EVP of Solar FlexRack. "The Inovateus Solar team is passionate about their work and brings their extensive experience to bear, delivering quality and reliability in the projects they develop."
"We wanted a workhorse racking solution that met our quality standards and held up to the rigors of a large‐scale installation such as this," commented TJ Kanczuzewski, president of Inovateus. "Solar FlexRack's solution has exceeded our requirements."
The installation of a utility‐scale solar system of this size is a landmark in the state. With 5 MW of solar capacity installed in 2015, Michigan ranked 33rd in the country in installed solar capacity according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. National Solar Jobs Census 2015 found that the US solar industry continues to exceed growth
expectations, adding solar workers at a rate of nearly 12 times faster than the overall economy.
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom‐designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single‐axis tracking systems in the commercial and utility‐scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to http://www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Inovateus Solar
Inovateus Solar is one of the leading solar development;
Media Contact
Maureen McHale
3524062011
***@hiremaureen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 31, 2017