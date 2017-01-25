Country(s)
Divorce U Solutions Debuts Divorce U: Navigate Divorce with Confidence and Clarity
Thinking Divorce? This revolutionary course provides clarity about the process, knowledge about how it all works, and the ability to make the best decisions for yourself and your family. Divorce U Solutions' clients save thousands of dollars and hours of stress and overwhelm by being in the know and confident about each step.
Divorce U Solutions is expanding their services beyond their Newtown, Pennsylvania base with the creation of a 10-lesson online, on-demand course: Divorce U: Navigate Divorce with Confidence and Clarity. This online course is designed to walk individuals through the same steps provided to in-house clients.
"We set out to change the way people get divorced by deconstructing the process, offering vital information – the key steps and expert guidance so necessary to navigate your divorce with confidence and clarity. We work with people to create a clear action plan of what to expect before, during and after divorce," said Catherine Shanahan, a certified divorce financial analyst (CDFA), trained mediator, Daily Money Manager and co-founder of Divorce U Solutions.
The Divorce U: Navigate Divorce with Confidence and Clarity online, on-demand course covers:
•Working through the ways to get divorced
•Learning what happens when you separate before divorce and when to be cautious regarding separation agreements
•The difference between marital and non-marital property
•Why what may seem equal may not be equitable regarding property settlement
•How to choose the right representation in divorce
•Questions to ask when interviewing attorneys to find the right one for you
•How alimony is determined and important tax considerations for both the payor and the payee
•Child custody and support and why putting your children first offers the greatest outcome
•How to budget before, during and after divorce based on your financial discovery
•How to reinvent the new "you" post-divorce. Yes, there is life after divorce!
"This online course provides access to our unique process in the hope of providing a better experience in divorce than I had," said Karen Chellew, legal liaison, paralegal, QDRO administrator, and Divorce U Solutions co-founder. "I spent an incredible amount of money because I didn't know any better. I spent nearly $30,000 on my divorce, which took ten years to finalize. Looking back, I wish I'd had someone in my life to say, 'Look, get yourself together. You need to know these things, this is how it works, this is what you can expect. This is how you talk to your kids.'"
"What's even better about this course is that it can be accessed in your own time and your own discreet space," said Chellew.
The Divorce U: Navigate Divorce with Confidence and Clarity online, on-demand course is available now through February 28, 2017, at the reduced rate of $247.00 with coupon code DU2017 at checkout. The price increases to $497.00 after February 28, 2017. To learn more visit http://www.divorceusolutions.com/
About Divorce U Solutions:
Divorce U Solutions is an advocate for individuals going through a divorce. Their goal is to guide clients through the process, helping to take the emotions out of the financial decisions that need to be made for their clients' futures. The Divorce U Solutions team believes that making informed financial decisions is the best way to start moving forward. Make the rest of your life the best of your life. For more information, call 215-486-8347 or visit www.DivorceUSolutions.com.
