 
News By Tag
* How2Media
* How 2 Media
* Worlds Greatest TV
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boynton Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

How2Media announces that HIRELCO will be part of its "World's Greatest!..." series

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
How2Media
How 2 Media
Worlds Greatest TV

Industry:
Business

Location:
Boynton Beach - Florida - US

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- How2Media, the producers of the television show "World's Greatest!...", announced today that they have recently selected HIRELCO to be a part of the popular television series.

"HIRELCO prides itself in manufacturing the most reliable electronic connectors and cable assemblies in the world. Since inception in 1967, the company has enjoyed tremendous success in supplying reliable connectors used in military applications, space and land-based programs, as well as commercial aircraft and defense industries around the globe. We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers" said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.

As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company's facilities at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains in Claremont, California, about 30 miles East of downtown Los Angeles, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing company, and to show the "World's Greatest!..." viewers why HIRELCO  was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.

"World's Greatest!..." is a thirty minute show dedicated to highlighting the world's greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.

How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv

HiRel Connectors will be airing as part of "World's Greatest!..." Episode 239 (WG 239) and will be airing on DirecTV Channel 305 and Dish Network Channel 250 beginning on Monday, February 6, 2016.

For more information on the airing on "World's Greatest!..." Episode 239, please visit http://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/tv_schedule/

For questions, comments and/or complaints, please email How 2 Media at marketing@how2media.tv

Media Contact
Michael Black
michaelb@hirelco.net
End
Source:HiRel Connectors
Email:***@hirelco.net
Tags:How2Media, How 2 Media, Worlds Greatest TV
Industry:Business
Location:Boynton Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
How 2 Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share