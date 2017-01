How2Media announces that HIRELCO will be part of its "World's Greatest!..." series

Media Contact

-- How2Media, the producers of the television show "World's Greatest!...", announced today that they have recently selected HIRELCO to be a part of the popular television series."HIRELCO prides itself in manufacturing the most reliable electronic connectors and cable assemblies in the world. Since inception in 1967, the company has enjoyed tremendous success in supplying reliable connectors used in military applications, space and land-based programs, as well as commercial aircraft and defense industries around the globe. We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers" said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company's facilities at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains in Claremont, California, about 30 miles East of downtown Los Angeles, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing company, and to show the "World's Greatest!..."viewers why HIRELCO was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show."World's Greatest!..."is a thirty minute show dedicated to highlighting the world's greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.How2Media is a 21Century television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tvHiRel Connectors will be airing as part of "World's Greatest!..."Episode 239 (WG 239) and will be airing on DirecTV Channel 305 and Dish Network Channel 250 beginning onFor more information on the airing on "World's Greatest!..."Episode 239, please visit http://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/ tv_schedule/ For questions, comments and/or complaints, please email How 2 Media at marketing@how2media.tv