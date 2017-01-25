News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
South Shore Chamber of Commerce to Host Winterfest 2017
Eclectic mix of local restaurants, wine merchants and craft brewers to be showcased
Recognized for its eclectic mix of the finest local food purveyors, wine merchants and craft brewers as one of the area's most popular events, this year's Winterfest will take place on Thursday, February 16th from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Lombardo's, 6 Billings Street, Randolph.
Several special guests will make this year's Winterfest "the place to be" including Taniya Nayak, one of the nation's foremost interior designers, who became a household name as a design expert on HGTV and The Food Network. Nayak is known for her restaurant design and re-design savvy.
Jamie Collins, President of Notre Dame Academy, a Catholic all-girls school in Hingham and a recent contestant on the Food Network show "Cooks vs. Cons" will also appear at Winterfest 2017. The show pits four contestants – two professional chefs and two amateurs – against each other to cook the best meal. Contestants' professions are concealed until the end of the episode. Collins apparently impressed judges with his culinary skills when they surmised that he was a pro!
The word is also out that the Phantom Gourmet will be making the rounds to check out this year's vendors.
Sponsors for Winterfest 2017 include Eastern Bank, Quincy Mutual Group, Braintree Cooperative Bank, A.W. Perry, Coastal Heritage Bank, Prime Motor Group, Bay Copy and The Conrad group, Inc.
Pre-registration tickets to attend Winterfest 2017 are now available for $45 per person or 6 for $240. Tickets, at $55 each, will also be available at the door the evening of the event. Registration will begin at 5:00 on Feb. 16th and doors will open at 5:30.
To pre-register, please visit www.southshorechamber.org.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse