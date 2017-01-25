News By Tag
CIMdata Announces the Expansion of Manufacturing Systems Engineering Consulting Practice
Enabling improved manufacturing practices to enable clients to have a higher understanding of their processes and products – delivering enhanced customer satisfaction and increased brand equity.
To support this expanded practice, Peter Bilello, President of CIMdata, announces that Michael Fry will lead the practice and will have the title of Director, Manufacturing Systems Engineering Practice. "We are extremely pleased that Mr. Fry will be leading this expanded practice, working alongside CIMdata's extensive senior level consulting staff to expand CIMdata's consulting capabilities in the areas of Manufacturing Systems Engineering,"
Mr. Fry has deep experience from more than three decades in the manufacturing industry and 30 years with a leading global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Information Management solution providers. Mr. Fry has broad industry experience covering clients from aerospace & defense, shipbuilding, automotive, and electronics industries, where he has provided a wide range of sales and services. He is well versed in business analysis and transformation, configuration management, test management, project management, production support, software development, data analysis and migration, training, and course development. Mr. Fry has recently worked in the predictive analytics discipline working on projects implementing IoT and Industry 4.0 practices to do data collection for cognitive computing and decision-making. This work was applied to machine tool operations, drone image and video capture, and jet engine failure prediction.
"Clients enabling IoT and Industry 4.0 processes will expand their digital product definition to better manage and service the products they bring to market," stated Mr. Fry. He continued, "Current practices do not leverage all the opportunities to improve the creation of information and decision-making. By improving the digital definition of a product using PLM-enabling technologies, customers can enable greater factory efficiency and automation. Applying a lifecycle approach to assets combined with IoT technologies also creates the potential to implement new service-based business models."
CIMdata's MSE Practice aims to work with industrial companies, and software and service solution providers to enhance manufacturing disciplines. With the expansion of this consulting practice, CIMdata offers a deep and broad portfolio of strategic management consulting services for industrial organizations and solution providers and their partners who offer PLM-enabling business solutions, including PDM, BIM, IoT, visualization, and collaboration solutions. A few of these services and deliverables include:
•Assessing technology, process, and organizational maturity levels to identify how to best exploit advancements in solutions and strategies.
•Providing practical technology implementation recommendations to industrial companies.
•Defining organizational best practices for manufacturers to deliver content with optimal product design and configuration strategies.
•Pushing the broad adoption of PLM processes and solutions to encompass manufacturing facility projects.
•Providing thought leadership by supporting research that promotes the adoption and growth of best-in-class solutions.
•Hosting workshops to facilitate education and collaboration among industrial companies and solution providers.
•Developing and validating technology roadmaps with ROI and benefit models for the deployment of new processes and technologies.
•Providing strategic business reviews and planning including growth through mergers and acquisitions.
•Supporting solution marketing with market research of user requirements and gap analysis.
CIMdata's Manufacturing Systems Engineering Consulting Practice covers CAM, digital manufacturing, manufacturing operations management (MOM), manufacturing execution systems, quality execution, manufacturing intelligence strategies and solutions, as well as R&D management for process industries. The MSE practice leverages CIMdata's more than 30 years of experience serving industrial companies and software and service providers through strategic management consulting, market research and analysis, and best practices education. For more information visit http://cimdata.com, contact CIMdata at info@cimdata.com or at +1 734.668.9922.
Media Contact
CIMdata
7346689922
***@cimdata.com
