SunStreet Solar Comes to Two Lennar Communities

-- Lennar Seattle is excited to announce they will be bringing state-of-the-art solar systems from SunStreet Energy Group to two Lennar communities. It will be available on select homes in their Lacey-based community of Links at Indian Summer and will be included on every home in their upcoming Kenmore-based community of Redhawk, which is slated to open early this spring."We are so excited to include solar as part of Everything's Included® at these two communities,"said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "We know that renewable energy has become a huge prioritiy among modern day homebuyers, which is why we've worked hard to make solar apart of our features package."The solar packages are composed of a state-of-the-art solar panel system with micro-inverter technology by SunStreet Energy Group. Their micro-inverter technology allows each panel to operate independently and produce more energy than traditional central-inverter based systems. Solar offers an alternative way to live eco-consciously. It allows you to embrace a new way to live that lowers your carbon footprint, utlilizes a natural energy source and saves you money each month. Plus, SunStreet's solar systems also come with a special dashboard that allows you to monitor your energy consumption in real time, make instant changes and take complete control.They will be available on select homes at Links at Indian Summer, an upscale golf and country club community. Links at Indian Summer offers a fantastic lifestyle for families in a gorgeous setting. The gated community is located on the Indian Summer Golf and Country Club, a perfect destination for individuals and families alike and backs to the Chehalis-Western trail, a historic rail trail dating back to 1926.The upcoming Redhawk community will feature a collection of upscale luxury homes to a prime Kenmore location. All new homes will include solar, and homeshoppers will have four distinctive floorplans to choose from. Two home designs will be two-story with basements and two new Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® designs will also be available. Only 12 homesites will be available in this community, so interested buyers should should contact Lennar by calling (855) 860-9574 to join the VIP list. Home prices are anticipated to be in the $800,000s.For more information, visit www.lennar.com.With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.