SunStreet Solar Comes to Two Lennar Communities
"We are so excited to include solar as part of Everything's Included® at these two communities,"
The solar packages are composed of a state-of-the-
They will be available on select homes at Links at Indian Summer, an upscale golf and country club community. Links at Indian Summer offers a fantastic lifestyle for families in a gorgeous setting. The gated community is located on the Indian Summer Golf and Country Club, a perfect destination for individuals and families alike and backs to the Chehalis-Western trail, a historic rail trail dating back to 1926.
The upcoming Redhawk community will feature a collection of upscale luxury homes to a prime Kenmore location. All new homes will include solar, and homeshoppers will have four distinctive floorplans to choose from. Two home designs will be two-story with basements and two new Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® designs will also be available. Only 12 homesites will be available in this community, so interested buyers should should contact Lennar by calling (855) 860-9574 to join the VIP list. Home prices are anticipated to be in the $800,000s.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
