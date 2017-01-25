News By Tag
Louisiana Man Wins 2016 Corvette Dream Giveaway®
The 2016 Corvette Dream Giveaway winner will attend the award ceremony in Clearwater, Florida, on February 3, 2017.
Mr. Wilson was awarded two high-horsepower Corvette convertibles — a 425hp 1965 Corvette Sting Ray and an 800hp 2016 Lingenfelter Signature Edition Corvette Z06. The grand-prize also included $50,000 towards the prize taxes.
Mr. Wilson, a long-time supporter of Dream Giveaway promotions, made a $50 donation on August 19, 2016, and split his money across two giveaways. That strategy proved to be a smart one. "Even if I didn't win, I knew my money would be going to help some great causes," he said. "I feel fantastic about helping the charities involved."
On Monday, January 16, 2017, he received the news via telephone that he had won the 2016 Corvette Dream Giveaway. "I was completely shocked," he said. "Immediately an image of both Corvettes popped into my head. I tend to be a GM guy and I love Corvettes. When I told my friends and family, they couldn't believe it either."
Mr. Wilson is the Director of Support Services at the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans. In his free time he enjoys working on the landscaping at his home and attending local car shows hosted by antique car clubs.
"It happened to me and it can happen to you!" he said.
New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH) is a 501(c) 3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they received, NBCH provided grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.
