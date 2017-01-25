News By Tag
Krystal® Features Surf & Turf Menu for 2 for under $10 – Per Couple!
Classic Krystals, Crispy Shrimp, Loaded Fries and Even Dessert are on the Menu
"On Valentine's Day, we celebrate perfect pairings – and there's no better pairing than classic Krystals and delicious fried shrimp," said Heather Schlesinger,Director of Calendar, Programs & Promotions for The Krystal Company. "No matter who you're sharing Valentine's with, you'll both leave the table happy!"
Available at participating restaurants on Valentine's Day only, Krystal's Surf & Turf Combo is available from 11 am until close and is designed for two guests to enjoy together. The meal is available via drive-through or in the dining room, and Schlesinger hopes they'll see couples in all stages of their relationship enjoy the promotion. "Whether you've been married fifty years or known each other fifty minutes, we want to be part of your holiday," added Schlesinger.
After Valentine's Day, guests can still enjoy the delicious fried shrimp as part of Krystal's limited-time-
"Valentine's Day doesn't have to be a big stress to be real fun," Schlesinger finished. "Just stop by your local Krystal and enjoy a really great meal without spending a lot of money. Now that's something to love!"
About The Krystal Company
Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 350 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.comor http://www.facebook.com/
