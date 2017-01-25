News By Tag
Advanced insulation system - just 1.5" thick - delivers R-value of 50
Rich-E-Board™ earns patent, offers cost-saving alternative to massive market
The new, ultra-thin insulation offers a certified alternative to a huge commercial roofing market —billions of square feet in construction every year — challenged with meeting stringent standards for energy efficiency.
While conventional insulation requires a thickness of 15 inches to reach an R-value of 50, Rich-E-Board achieves the same result at just 1.5 inches thick. Rich-E-Board can be installed on most roof deck types and can support all conventional low-slope roof systems.
Rich-E-Board's patent was awarded for a design comprising three main components: R-50's proprietary Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP), two polymeric foam cover boards that sandwich the panel, and the adhesive ribbons that bind the boards and panel together. (See diagram.)
This innovative design delivers significant advantages to architects, contractors, and building owners:
· Lower energy bills Achieving anR-value of 50 can cut a building's heating and cooling costs by 8 to 10 percent, according to the GSA.
· Design flexibility With an incredibly slim profile — especially compared with multi-layer insulation — Rich-E-Board saves space, expanding the design options for architects.
Rich-E-Board is also mold and fire resistant, notes Joanne Collins, President and CEO of R-50 Systems.
"Our team is focused on creating a game-changing alternative for architects, specifiers, and contractors,"
Collins notes that, in addition to the $5 billion annual market for commercial roofing, Rich-E-Board can be used in walls and other building applications. Rich-E-Board is 99% recyclable and made entirely in the U.S.A.
For more information, visit www.r-50.com.
R-50 Systems, LLC,based in Kennett Square, Pa., develops innovative high R-value insulation products for the federal government and commercial/industrial marketplace. R-50 Systems creates American-made products that focus on improving energy efficiency, lowering construction costs and increasing sustainability. R-50 Systems is a Woman-Owned Small Business. For information, visit www.r-50.com.
