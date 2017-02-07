Have Breakfast with Queens Borough President Melinda Katz

Melinda Katz

-- Take the opportunity to personally meet Queens Borough President Melina Katz, key administrators and members of her team. This is a wonderful opportunities for Queens business owners and resident.Hear about economic initiatives and plans for a better Queens future. Melinda Katz was elected on November 5, 2013 to serve as the 19th Queens Borough President. She has been a dedicated public servant for nearly twenty years, serving in key governmental positions on both city and state level.During Katz's tenure in the New York City Council (2002 to 2009), she represented the 29th Council District, which includes Forest Hills, Rego Park, Kew Gardens, parts of Maspeth, South Elmhurst and Richmond Hill. She served as Chair of the Standing Committee on Land Use, which was responsible for approving rezoning measures that paved the way for redevelopmental projects in all five boroughs, while safeguarding communities from overdevelopment. Prior to being elected to the New York City Council, Katz was Director of Community Boards for the Office of the Queens Borough President (1999–2002), and served as a Member of the New York State Assembly representing Queens' 28th District (1994–1999), which included Forest Hills, Rego Park, and parts of Middle Village and Glendale.During her tenure as an Assembly Member, Katz authored sixteen bills that became laws, including some crucial health care initiatives. She wrote the law requiring to provide women direct access to gynecological care without forcing them to first see a primary care physician. Additionally, she has carried several bills to increase penalties for various forms of assault, and has been a long-time supporter of working men and women. In June 2009, she was the only woman running in the Democratic Primary for New York City Comptroller.Date: February 7, 2017Location:LaGuardia Plaza Hotel104-04 Ditmars BlvdEast Elmhurst, NY 11369Time: 8:30-9:00 AM Registration and Networking9:00 AM Program and BreakfastRegistration and Sponsorship 718-898-8500 ext 123