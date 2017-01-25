 
Redefine the little black number with the So Black Cocktail Ring from Cole the Jewellers

 
 
BLACKPOOL, England - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Cole the Jewellers is pleased to offer an exciting range of cocktail jewellery from Thomas Sabo.

Thomas Sabo's Glam & Soul collection is fresh and decorative. Glamorous pieces inject ornate and ethnic touches to elegant and sophisticated designs.

So if you are looking to add a sparkling piece of jewellery to compliment that little black number you really should check out what's on offer at Cole the Jewellers.

The Black Cocktail Ring from Thomas Sabo presents a true statement of mystical brilliance, the striking sparkle of the beautifully-faceted black onyx stone, framed with an endless sterling silver filigree line of black pave stones, exudes an enigmatic shine.

Celebrate the beauty of classic monochrome magic with this sublime collection from Thomas Sabo, scattered with darkly glittering stones which will reflect classic timeless chic.

Shop from the range at Cole where you can find a variety of materials and designs to compliment every outfit and any occasion.

Ooze feminine sensuality and opulent style with the Thomas Sabo Glam & Soul collection!

   Find out more at http://www.colethejewellers.co.uk

