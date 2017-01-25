Moss & Associates Celebrates Topping Off of ICON Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale's Tallest Building

End

-- Moss & Associates celebrated the topping off of Fort Lauderdale's tallest building to date, the much anticipated, 45-story ICON Las Olas, with a luncheon for nearly 650 employees and guests.The $160 million luxury residential project, which is being developed in partnership with the Related Group and Rabina Properties, is located at 500 E Las Olas Blvd., and consists of 272 luxury residential units ranging from 960 to 1,926 square-feet. Designed by Sieger Suarez Architects, the 826,385 square-foot building offers unprecedented ocean and river views while towering above Las Olas, a Sky Terrace, Smart Building Technology, luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, wine cellar, retails spaces, restaurants and a seven-story parking garage."We are proud to be a part of this project, which sets a new benchmark for construction in Fort Lauderdale,"said Scott Desharnais, Executive Vice President of Moss & Associates. "This has been a highly anticipated offering in the market, and being that is the tallest highrise in the city, it honors us that the Related Group trusted our firm with the realization of this concept.""The Related Group has been committed to delivering a property like Icon Las Olas for years, and we are excited to see the concept finally come to life on this iconic street," said Patrick Campbell, Vice President of The Related Group. "Nothing like this has ever existed in Fort Lauderdale before, and we're thrilled to have teamed up with Rabina Properties and Moss to turn this vision into a reality.""Partnering with leading industry titans like The Related Group and Moss & Associates on this project has been a great experience,"said Mickey Rabina, President and CEO of Rabina Properties. "Icon Las Olas combines the best talent with an exceptional location overlooking all of Fort Lauderdale, and I think that will be reflected in the final product."The project broke ground in February 2015 and is expected to achieve final completion in July 2017.About Moss:Moss & Associates (www.mosscm.com)is a national privately held construction firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With 9 regional offices in five states from Hawai'i to USVI, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build, and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement, and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work for career satisfaction.About the Related GroupEstablished in 1979, The Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Its innovative residential developments, that reach cross-market sectors, have dramatically altered South Florida's urban landscape. Since its inception, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated and managed more than 90,000 condominium and apartment residences. The Related Group has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers and affordable properties – often in emerging neighborhoods that impact the lives of all demographics. The firm is one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio of projects in excess of $15 Billion. The Related Group has redefined the new cycle of real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally with projects in Mexico, India and Brazil, while sponsoring public art installations that enhance the city's global culture and streetscapes. TIME Magazine named Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Related Group, Jorge Pérez, one of top 25 most influential Hispanics in the United States, and he's made the cover of Forbes twice. Currently, The Related Group has over 50 projects in varying phases of development, led by Chief Operating Officer, Matt Allen, and four division presidents, including Carlos Rosso, President of Related Condominium;Steve Patterson, President of Related Development;Albert Milo, President of Related Urban Development;and Larry Lennon, President of TRG Management.About Rabina Properties:Rabina Properties (www.RabinaProperties.com)is a real estate investment, development, and management firm based in New York. Family-owned and operated for three generations and more than sixty years, Rabina Properties owns more than seven million square feet of apartment houses, office buildings, retail properties and industrial sites. Icon Las Olas is part of the firm's portfolio expansion which includes the development of two thousand apartments, office acquisitions, and new industrial projects. The development of Icon Las Olas exemplifies one of Rabina Properties guiding principles which is to work with best-in-class partners where each side contributes expertise in addition to equity.