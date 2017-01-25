News By Tag
Moss & Associates Celebrates Topping Off of ICON Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale's Tallest Building
The $160 million luxury residential project, which is being developed in partnership with the Related Group and Rabina Properties, is located at 500 E Las Olas Blvd., and consists of 272 luxury residential units ranging from 960 to 1,926 square-feet. Designed by Sieger Suarez Architects, the 826,385 square-foot building offers unprecedented ocean and river views while towering above Las Olas, a Sky Terrace, Smart Building Technology, luxury spa, state-of-the-
"We are proud to be a part of this project, which sets a new benchmark for construction in Fort Lauderdale,"
"The Related Group has been committed to delivering a property like Icon Las Olas for years, and we are excited to see the concept finally come to life on this iconic street," said Patrick Campbell, Vice President of The Related Group. "Nothing like this has ever existed in Fort Lauderdale before, and we're thrilled to have teamed up with Rabina Properties and Moss to turn this vision into a reality."
"Partnering with leading industry titans like The Related Group and Moss & Associates on this project has been a great experience,"
The project broke ground in February 2015 and is expected to achieve final completion in July 2017.
About Moss:
Moss & Associates (www.mosscm.com)
About the Related Group
Established in 1979, The Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Its innovative residential developments, that reach cross-market sectors, have dramatically altered South Florida's urban landscape. Since its inception, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated and managed more than 90,000 condominium and apartment residences. The Related Group has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers and affordable properties – often in emerging neighborhoods that impact the lives of all demographics. The firm is one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio of projects in excess of $15 Billion. The Related Group has redefined the new cycle of real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally with projects in Mexico, India and Brazil, while sponsoring public art installations that enhance the city's global culture and streetscapes. TIME Magazine named Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Related Group, Jorge Pérez, one of top 25 most influential Hispanics in the United States, and he's made the cover of Forbes twice. Currently, The Related Group has over 50 projects in varying phases of development, led by Chief Operating Officer, Matt Allen, and four division presidents, including Carlos Rosso, President of Related Condominium;
About Rabina Properties:
Rabina Properties (www.RabinaProperties.com)
