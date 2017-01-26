Country(s)
'In the Event Of' takes top spot for Best Adult Fiction at Feathered Quill Book Awards
Harvey Goodman's political novel 'In the Event Of' has been awarded Gold/1st Place for Best Adult Fiction in the 2017 Feathered Quill Book Awards
WESTCLIFFE, Colo. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Feathered Quill Book Awards of Goshen, Massachusettes, has named Harvey Goodman's novel, 'In the Event Of', its 2017 winner in the Best Adult Fiction category. Released in April 2016, Mr. Goodman's political yarn had already garnered the Runner-Up award in the Hollywood Book Festival's General Fiction category last July. The story sees America's richest man, Landon Lassiter, enlist a broad conspiracy in the attempted secession of eighteen states via democratic processes. In dystopian, satirical fashion, the story highlights the raw social, religious, and political divides of America in fueling the suspenseful action of this cat and mouse tale.
'In the Event Of' is Mr.Goodman's fourth book. His first two novels, 'Along the Fortune Trail' and 'Winds of Redemption', both westerns, have each respectively grabbed Runner-Up Awards in the Hollywood Book Festival and Great Southwest Book Festival. His third book, a novella length memoir titled, 'So Too My Love', took Feathered Quill Book Awards' 2014 First Place prize in the Short Story category.
Mr. Goodman has written a screenplay for his first novel, 'Along the Fortune Trail', and recently teamed with producer Joel Sadilek of Curious Joel Productions, Santa Monica, CA, in pursuit of indie financing. Mr Goodman is also working on a new western, to be titled, 'The Secret of El Salto'.
To view In the Event Of, go to https://www.amazon.com/
Reach Mr. Goodman's website at http://harveygoodman.co/
