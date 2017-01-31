News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Altra Service Professionals Sponsors Winterfest
Crossroads Academy's raises funds at a craft fair in The Villages.
There will be over 65 arts and crafts vendors, live music, food trucks, raffle prizes and a student art gallery. The student art will be available for sale. A kids craft station is also planned to keep the kids busy.
Crossroads Academy is a, "private school helping children with learning disabilities achive their full potential through a safe and structured learning environment,"
Altra Service Professionals is an authorized repair facility for oxygen concentrators, CPAP machines and liquid oxygen machines. "I will be available at Winterfest to check your oxygen concentrator's purity level," stated Laurie DeChello, one of Altra Service Professionals's owners. "I will also be ready to discuss preventive maintenance of your oxygen concentrator or CPAP or how you can get a free repair estimate. Come see me in the Sponsor Circle!" Altra Service Professionals is located at 815-A NW 25 AVE in Ocala. Their phone number is 888-551-5267 and can be found on the web at http://altraservice.com.
Media Contact
Laurie DeChello
888-551-5267
lauried@altraservice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 31, 2017