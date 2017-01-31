 
Altra Service Professionals Sponsors Winterfest

Crossroads Academy's raises funds at a craft fair in The Villages.
 
OCALA, Fla. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Altra Service Professionals is a Silver Sponsor of Winterfest. This 2nd annual craft fair will raise funds for Crossroads Academy in Ocala, FL. The event will take place on Saturday, February 11th from 10am to 4pm at The Villages Polo Club. The address for the club is 703 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, FL 32162.

There will be over 65 arts and crafts vendors, live music, food trucks, raffle prizes and a student art gallery. The student art will be available for sale. A kids craft station is also planned to keep the kids busy.

Crossroads Academy is a, "private school helping children with learning disabilities achive their full potential through a safe and structured learning environment," according to the events website http://www.crossroadsocala.com/winterfest/ . The school specializes helping children who have dyslexia, hyperlexia, auditory processing disorders and dysgraphia.

Altra Service Professionals is an authorized repair facility for oxygen concentrators, CPAP machines and liquid oxygen machines. "I will be available at Winterfest to check your oxygen concentrator's purity level," stated  Laurie DeChello, one of Altra Service Professionals's owners. "I will also be ready to discuss preventive maintenance of your oxygen concentrator or CPAP or how you can get a free repair estimate. Come see me in the Sponsor Circle!" Altra Service Professionals is located at 815-A NW 25 AVE in Ocala. Their phone number is 888-551-5267 and can be found on the web at http://altraservice.com.

Media Contact
Laurie DeChello
888-551-5267
lauried@altraservice.com
End
Source:
Email:***@altraservice.com Email Verified
Tags:Hme, Fundraiser
Industry:Services
Location:Ocala - Florida - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 31, 2017
