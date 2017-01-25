 
Spotlight Organic Products with New Green Tinted Sign Holder

 
 
FFR Tinted Covered-Face Sign Holder
FFR Tinted Covered-Face Sign Holder
 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Spotlight organic products to boost sales using the new Tinted Covered-Face Sign Holder from FFR Merchandising.

The Tinted Covered-Face Sign Holder is tinted green to draw customer attention to organic produce and products, as well as seasonal specials.  Differentiate healthy choices to maximize sales among health-conscious consumers.

Economical, lightweight and flexible, the green 15 mil PVC holders protect signs behind a covered face.  The sign holders mount below shelf surface to keep shelved product packaging fully visible, and fit most standard 1-1/4" H shelf channels.

Available in three sizes to hold signs 3-1/2" H x 5-1/2" L, 3-1/2" H x 8-1/2" L, or 7" H x 11" L.  Additional attachment styles, lengths and colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply).

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View the product webpage: Tinted Covered-Face Sign Holder (http://www.ffr.com/tinted-covered-face-sign-holder)
