Graphic Designer Jiping Liu Joins Alpha Pictures in the U.S

-- Graphic designer Jiping Liu, who is originally from Beijing, China has signed on as the lead graphic designer for Alpha Pictures, an L.A. based live-action feature film development company owned by Alpha Group.Liu is best known for her work as the graphic designer of the poster and title, as well as being the writer and director of the film "She Gives Me Sight," which earned several awards in 2016 at the Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival, Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival, Direct Short Online Film Festival and the LA Underground Film Festival.Alpha Group, the founder of Alpha Pictures, is China's leading toy and animation company, a major producer and distributor for Hasbro and Mattel in foreign markets, as well as the owner of multiple distribution channels including kids TV network Jiajia Cartoon in Southern China. It is the largest animation company in China, as well as a leading 'pan-entertainment' platform, a media-diversification concept introduced by Tencent, a company that Liu worked as a graphic designer back home in China before moving stateside several years ago.Alpha Pictures is best known in the states as the co-producer of the film "The Mermaid," which is China's highest grossing box-office hit to date. The company is currently working on a series of co-productions between China and the U.S., many of which are based on properties from the company's webcomic site U17, the largest online comic book platform in China.Since signing on to be the lead graphic designer for Alpha Pictures in summer 2016 Liu has been working non-stop using her graphic design talents to create titles, posters and presentations to promote a series of films that are expected to be released over the next two years.About her design process Liu explains "First the genre of the film affects how I decide to design the style of the poster, for example the tone and color. The title design will go together with the types of characters in the film, if it's a superhero film I usually focus on metallic textures. If the movie is a comedy, I usually focus on bright colors and a mellow title design. I try to use shots from the production with specific themes and elements like light, eyes, sky and blood to build the feeling for audience."One of Liu's key roles as the graphic designer for Alpha Pictures at the moment is designing the posters, titles and presentation for a monumental list of popular Chinese comics the company is in the process of turning into films.So far Liu has been the lead graphic designer on a diverse range of Alpha Pictures upcoming films including "Charity," "Kingdom Of Women," "Female Robot," "Meet William," "Unrequited Love," "Sin School," "Unity of Heaven," "My JJ Was Lost," "Blood Rose" and many more.Liu explains, "I design presentations for each project, which is a very important process in order to let the audience get a feeling for the movie through my design, not just through the comic... then Alpha uses my visual presentations to pitch the projects to Hollywood producers."As Alpha Pictures' lead graphic designer it is up to Liu to design eye-catching posters that spark the interest of audiences and get viewers excited about the release of the company's upcoming films. Liu's work is just as valuable, if not more so, to the films that have not entered the filming stage though, as she is responsible for designing the presentations that Alpha Pictures pitches to potential investors in order to gain the necessary funding to enter production and turn proposed concepts into films for the silver screen.One such film that Liu has been hard at working designing presentations for is "Requiem Street," which is being developed from the popular "Rakshasa Street" comic, which has garnered a whopping 2 billion views on U17, a comic website owned by Alpha Group.Aside from the films currently in development at Alpha Pictures, Alpha Group was also a major investor in the film "Assasin's Creed," which is currently screening at theatres across the country and has already grossed over $148 million at the box office worldwide.While there's no question that Liu has made impressive strides in the Hollywood film industry through her work as the lead graphic designer at Alpha Pictures, she has continued her work as a graphic designer on films outside of the company as well. Two of Liu's most recent graphic design projects include the upcoming film "Sea of Mirrors" from prominent filmmaker Thomas Lim ("Roulette City," "Mari") and the film "Successor of the Southern Star," which is directed by Maytus Chernpipat and stars Young Artist Award winner Nicholas Neve from the films "A Sunflower," "Monsters of the Night" and "Boonville Redemption,"and Jongman Kim from the films "The Loyalist" and "Eye for an Eye."With a brilliant eye for design and the skills to make the posters, title design and pre-production presentations for a project grab a viewer's attention, it's no wonder that Jiping Liu has become one of the most sought after graphic designers in the Hollywood film industry.