Business Leader and Non-Profit Startup Expert, Makarand Utpat Urges Use of Social Media
Inspiring digital business leader and non-profit startup expert, Makarand Utpat urges non-profit organizations to get over their resistance to using social media affirming that it is a powerful tool to accomplish their philanthropic objectives.
Utpat writes, "Since I've been working with non-profit organizations, I've noticed a definite lack of interest in, even resistance to venturing into social media." He continues adding, "At first, I thought it was simply a matter of timing with the new non-profits I worked with. Once they had their feet solidly on the ground and had some experience under their belt, I thought they would certainly jump into using social media to broaden their reach and help to achieve their philanthropic objectives."
According to Utpat, "I still experience pushback every time I bring up the subject. A couple of years ago, I read the results of a survey reported at nonprofitquarterly.org. The survey consisted of questions posed to 500 non-profit organizations. What I learned from that survey has not changed significantly."
About Makarand Utpat
Makarand Utpat is a digital business leader with a track record of delivering long-lasting value and growth. Well respected by the peer community and subordinates, he has directed large-scale changes for reputed for-profit corporations and nonprofits with his combination of vision, solution oriented outlook, leadership, and technology. He is passionate about social causes and community giving. Makarand serves on the advisory boards of a number of nonprofits. He is also a blogger and a published author on leadership, team building, project management, and IT strategy.
