 
News By Tag
* Non-profit
* Makarand Utpat
* Social Media Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Business Leader and Non-Profit Startup Expert, Makarand Utpat Urges Use of Social Media

Inspiring digital business leader and non-profit startup expert, Makarand Utpat urges non-profit organizations to get over their resistance to using social media affirming that it is a powerful tool to accomplish their philanthropic objectives.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Non-profit
Makarand Utpat
Social Media Marketing

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
US

Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Monmouth County, NJ – January 10, 2017—Makarand Utpat, non-profit startup expert and inspirational business leader, has posted a new blog on his company website entitled, "It's Time for Non-Profits to Take Advantage of Social Media," in which Mr. Utpat attempts to convince nonprofit organizations to overcome their resistance to using social media.

Utpat writes, "Since I've been working with non-profit organizations, I've noticed a definite lack of interest in, even resistance to venturing into social media." He continues adding, "At first, I thought it was simply a matter of timing with the new non-profits I worked with. Once they had their feet solidly on the ground and had some experience under their belt, I thought they would certainly jump into using social media to broaden their reach and help to achieve their philanthropic objectives." Utpat says, "However, that has not been the case."

According to Utpat, "I still experience pushback every time I bring up the subject. A couple of years ago, I read the results of a survey reported at nonprofitquarterly.org. The survey consisted of questions posed to 500 non-profit organizations. What I learned from that survey has not changed significantly."

"In my experience," says Utpat, "I find that one of the biggest reasons non-profits shy away from social media is due to the belief that all marketing efforts must lead to a donation." He continues elaborating, "Secondly, non-profits do not see the value of having a dedicated social media staffer."

Read the entire blog post here: http://www.makarandutpat.com/its-time-for-non-profits-to-...

About Makarand Utpat

Makarand Utpat is a digital business leader with a track record of delivering long-lasting value and growth. Well respected by the peer community and subordinates, he has directed large-scale changes for reputed for-profit corporations and nonprofits with his combination of vision, solution oriented outlook, leadership, and technology. He is passionate about social causes and community giving. Makarand serves on the advisory boards of a number of nonprofits. He is also a blogger and a published author on leadership, team building, project management, and IT strategy. For more information, contact him at (201)-819-0894 or makarandutpat@yahoo.com or visit him at www.makarandutpat.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@celebritysites.com
Tags:Non-profit, Makarand Utpat, Social Media Marketing
Industry:Non-profit
Location:United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CelebritySites PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share