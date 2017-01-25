Vista Dental Care To Give Away Electric Toothbrushes For National Children's Dental Health Month

The dental office hopes to inspire kids to practice better oral care habits

--South San Francisco-based dental office Vista Dental Care (http://www.myvistadentalcare.com)will be gifting kids with electric toothbrushes all February long, in honor of National Children's Dental Health Month.Dr. Catherine Vista says that she hopes that this move will help little ones more easily and excitedly implement dental care routines into their lives."So many kids become excited about the prospect of brushing once they are actually given a new toothbrush. It's almost like getting a new toy." Catherine observes.Families from across the Bay Area (and beyond) are welcome to pick up one toothbrush per child by swinging by 931 El Camino Real in South San Francisco. Interested individuals may also call (650) 871-1430 with any questions they have.About Vista Dental Care:Located in South San Francisco, Vista Dental Care is a dental office that excels in both Cosmetic and General Dentistry, offering patients a variety of preventative and restorative treatments in a warm and inviting environment.