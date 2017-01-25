

Dr. Jennifer Flo joins Wound Healing Center at Grandview Kettering DAYTON, Ohio - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Jennifer Flo, DPM, has joined the Wound Healing Center at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton. The center is located at the Physician Office Building at 425 W. Grand Avenue, Suite 3002 in Dayton, next to Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Flo is board certified in podiatry from the American Board of Podiatric Medicine, and is a Certified Wound Specialist Physician® from the American Board of Wound Management.



Dr. Flo earned her bachelor's degree at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., and received her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in Independence, Ohio. She completed her residency at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in Wyandotte, Mich.



"For many of us, our feet are the furthest things from our minds, both physically and mentally," Dr. Flo says. "We expect they will be uncomfortable at times, and we needlessly put up with the pain when they hurt. Healthy feet are the foundation to our independence. Our feet are wondrously engineered and often the indicators of our overall health, so we need to look after them."



Dr. Flo will begin seeing patients in January 2017. To schedule an appointment or for more information call 937-723-4231.



The Wound Healing Center at Grandview Medical Center specializes in the treatment of chronic or difficult-to- heal wounds with an expert team of a dedicated wound-healing doctor, nurses and therapists. James Gebhart, DO, is the center's medical director and founder. He is a board certified vascular surgeon specializing in wound care.



Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of eight hospitals, 10 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. The network's hospitals are Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, and Kettering Behavioral Medicine. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. Kettering Health Network is recognized as one of the 2016 Truven Health Analytics 15 Top Health Systems in the United States.



Dr. Jennifer L Flo

http://www.jenniferflo.com

(937) 902-2551



Contact

Elizabeth Long, APR

Manager, Media & Public Relations

***@ketteringhealth.org



Photo:

