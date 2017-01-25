News By Tag
Super Young Cowboys (and Cowgirls) Will Bowl Over Dallas in 'Westerns' Concert this Sunday
The Dallas Asian-American Youth Orchestra joins the New Texas Symphony Orchestra for an afternoon performance that features the music synonymous with western movies, including the William Tell Overture and music from the Grand Canyon Suite.
WHO: New Texas Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra
WHAT: "Movie Magic: The Westerns" annual NTSO youth concert
WHEN: Sunday, February 5, 3:00 pm (no intermission)
WHERE: Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201
HOW MUCH: $25/$15 | ticketdfw.com
Joining the NTSO for Movie Magic: The Westerns is the Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra, a non-profit youth orchestra open to all students in the North Texas area. Together, the NTSO and DAAYO will celebrate the sights and sounds of the cinematic old west, featuring many young rootin' tootin' cowpokes from the Dallas Asian-American Youth Orchestra:
> Rossini, William Tell Overture
> Copland, Down a Country Lane
> The Magnificent Seven (arr. Phillipe)
> Traditional (arr. Bullock), Shenandoah
> Grofe (arr. Gold), On the Trail from The Grand Canyon Suite
> Barry, John (Arr. Rosenhaus), Concert Suite from Dances with Wolves
While DAAYO plays mostly traditional classical music, the orchestra is known for highlighting music of Asian composers. Their organization features four ensembles and a chamber music program. NTSO players lead two DAAYO ensembles: concertmaster, Thomas Keeley, and principal second violinist, Erin M. Fox. The NTSO is excited to have the Young Musicians Orchestra, under the direction of Ms. Fox, playing this concert side-by-side with the players of the NTSO.
The Westerns concert features special ticketing for youth: one youth (12 and under) ticket free with each adult ticket purchased. The youth ticket can be picked up at Will Call by presenting a purchased regularly priced ticket.
About DAAYO - The mission of the Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra (http://www.DAAYO.org) is to develop youths of high musical ability and outstanding character through a musically advanced, professionally run youth orchestra, which delights and serves the North Texas community. The orchestra features a distinctive Asian flair to its repertoire and is comprised of youths from all cultural backgrounds.
About NTSO - The New Texas Symphony Orchestra (http://www.ntso.org/
Contact
Wade Hyde, Executive Director
New Texas Symphony Orchestra
***@ntso.org
