Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Super Young Cowboys (and Cowgirls) Will Bowl Over Dallas in 'Westerns' Concert this Sunday

The Dallas Asian-American Youth Orchestra joins the New Texas Symphony Orchestra for an afternoon performance that features the music synonymous with western movies, including the William Tell Overture and music from the Grand Canyon Suite.
 
 
A DAAYO 'cowboy' takes a break during last year's youth concert.
A DAAYO 'cowboy' takes a break during last year's youth concert.
 
DALLAS - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The New Texas Symphony Orchestra, the premier community orchestra of Dallas, performs "Movie Magic: The Westerns" at the Dallas City Performance Hall alongside members from the Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra this Sunday, February 5, at 3:00 p.m.:

WHO: New Texas Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra
WHAT: "Movie Magic: The Westerns" annual NTSO youth concert
WHEN: Sunday, February 5, 3:00 pm (no intermission)
WHERE: Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201
HOW MUCH: $25/$15 | ticketdfw.com

Joining the NTSO for Movie Magic: The Westerns is the Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra, a non-profit youth orchestra open to all students in the North Texas area. Together, the NTSO and DAAYO will celebrate the sights and sounds of the cinematic old west, featuring many young rootin' tootin' cowpokes from the Dallas Asian-American Youth Orchestra:

>  Rossini, William Tell Overture
>  Copland, Down a Country Lane
>  The Magnificent Seven (arr. Phillipe)
> Traditional (arr. Bullock), Shenandoah
>  Grofe (arr. Gold), On the Trail from The Grand Canyon Suite
>  Barry, John (Arr. Rosenhaus), Concert Suite from Dances with Wolves

While DAAYO plays mostly traditional classical music, the orchestra is known for highlighting music of Asian composers. Their organization features four ensembles and a chamber music program. NTSO players lead two DAAYO ensembles: concertmaster, Thomas Keeley, and principal second violinist, Erin M. Fox. The NTSO is excited to have the Young Musicians Orchestra, under the direction of Ms. Fox, playing this concert side-by-side with the players of the NTSO.

The Westerns concert features special ticketing for youth: one youth (12 and under) ticket free with each adult ticket purchased. The youth ticket can be picked up at Will Call by presenting a purchased regularly priced ticket.

About DAAYO - The mission of the Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra (http://www.DAAYO.org) is to develop youths of high musical ability and outstanding character through a musically advanced, professionally run youth orchestra, which delights and serves the North Texas community. The orchestra features a distinctive Asian flair to its repertoire and is comprised of youths from all cultural backgrounds.

About NTSO - The New Texas Symphony Orchestra (http://www.ntso.org/) is an all-volunteer, non-profit performing arts group under the baton of Dr. Kathryn D. "Cathy" Brown, who founded the NTSO in 2004 with a two-fold dream that provides amateur musicians an opportunity to play in a full orchestra setting and to share with audiences the excitement and quality that comes from music performed by those who play purely for the love of it. The 2016-17 season, Movie Magic, features music influenced by and heard in cinema:

