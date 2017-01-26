News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult Announces Initial Syndication Production Research on Radio Game Shows
GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, remarked, "The Fun and Games Department will be the catch-all for a variety of radio quiz shows that owe their inspiration back to the 1930s/1940s when gags galore were delivered weekly on 'Stop Me If You've Heard This One' and 'Can You Top This?' panel programs devoted to the art of telling jokes.
"High-brow quiz shows were lampooned on 'It Pays to Be Ignorant,' and other memorable parodies were presented by such satirists as Spike Jones, Stoopnagle and Budd, Stan Freberg and Bob and Ray.
"There were game shows highlighting kids (Quiz Kids for example) and other types for being able to identify the titles of songs or music artists.
"The idea behind these new radio show will be a continuation of the 'Theater of the Mind' concept of conjuring pictures in the listeners' mind while making these 30-minute weekend shows interesting, entertaining and rewarding with cash prizes.
"The challenge is to convert the essence of classic quiz shows from 70 years ago into programming that will be listenable and accepted by contemporary demographics. The constant onslaught of digital media is such that programming like this has to be programming in short segments to match up with existing attention spans. Having studied the current market of game shows, we came to the conclusion that it was time for history to repeat itself with entries that are more mainstream.
"We're already testing various contemporary programming ideas for our proposed slate of game show offerings. So far, we've come up with the following tentative show names and ideas:
"You So Smart (SM)"
"Expert on Nothing with Opinions on Everything (SM)"
"You Don't Know Squat (SM)"
"I Know That One! (SM)"
(All show titles are servicemarks of Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.)
"Fully completed and developed from this research the idea is for of a variety of 30-minute programs that will interface various formats for GET and can also be syndicated domestically and internationally."
For more information about the formation of The Fun and Games Department contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
