GET's Dain Schult Announces Initial Syndication Production Research on Radio Game Shows

 
 
GET's Fun & Games Department
GET's Fun & Games Department
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Entertainment Technology, Inc., ("GET"), a Wyoming C corporation, has announced advanced syndication production research on a series of proposed short form weekend game shows that will be bundled together as "The Fun and Games Department" for deployment in the future from its American Internet & Radio division ("AIR") and its syndication wing, The Miracle Wonderland Radio Company.

GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, remarked, "The Fun and Games Department will be the catch-all for a variety of radio quiz shows that owe their inspiration back to the 1930s/1940s when gags galore were delivered weekly on 'Stop Me If You've Heard This One' and 'Can You Top This?' panel programs devoted to the art of telling jokes.

"High-brow quiz shows were lampooned on 'It Pays to Be Ignorant,' and other memorable parodies were presented by such satirists as Spike Jones, Stoopnagle and Budd, Stan Freberg and Bob and Ray.

"There were game shows highlighting kids (Quiz Kids for example) and other types for being able to identify the titles of songs or music artists.

"The idea behind these new radio show will be a continuation of the 'Theater of the Mind' concept of conjuring pictures in the listeners' mind while making these 30-minute weekend shows interesting, entertaining and rewarding with cash prizes.

"The challenge is to convert the essence of classic quiz shows from 70 years ago into programming that will be listenable and accepted by contemporary demographics.  The constant onslaught of digital media is such that programming like this has to be programming in short segments to match up with existing attention spans.  Having studied the current market of game shows, we came to the conclusion that it was time for history to repeat itself with entries that are more mainstream.

"We're already testing various contemporary programming ideas for our proposed slate of game show offerings.  So far, we've come up with the following tentative show names and ideas:

"You So Smart (SM)"

"Expert on Nothing with Opinions on Everything (SM)"

"You Don't Know Squat (SM)"

"I Know That One! (SM)"

(All show titles are servicemarks of Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.)

"Fully completed and developed from this research the idea is for of a variety of 30-minute programs that will interface various formats for GET and can also be syndicated domestically and internationally."

For more information about the formation of The Fun and Games Department contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," or similar expressions and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company.  Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.

http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com     (Link to GET's corporate website)

http://www.dainschult.com      (Link to more information about Dain L. Schult)

Contact
Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
Dain L. Schult, CEO
***@globalentertainmenttechnology.com
Click to Share