January 2017
Zack Academy Partners with Aqualytics, LLC to Offer Certified Pool Operator (CPO) Training

 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national provider of certification and training courses, announced today that it has partnered with Aqualytics, LLC to expand its rapidly growing pool management category.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Aqualytics, LLC offers Certified Pool Operator (CPO) Training in Davie, Florida. The course teaches individuals the basic knowledge and skills needed for pool and spa operations, including water chemistry, filtration and recirculation, disease prevention, and more. The CPO Certification is required in 25 states--including Florida--and several local jurisdictions.

"This partnership with Aqualytics, LLC helps to expand out our quickly growing pool management category to a large market in southeast Florida. We are excited to add another well-known trainer to the Zack Academy Network and we look forward to mutual success in the pool and spa industry," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.

About Aqualytics, LLC:

Aqualytics is a leading provider of aquatic education courses, facility management, and consultation for the swimming pool industry. Our primary mission is to develop highly trained aquatic professionals through exceptional instructor leadership and training programs that exceed the industry standards. All classes are taught as part of the Nova Southeastern University Aquatics Institute curriculum.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

