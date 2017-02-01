News By Tag
Zack Academy Partners with EnviTrain, LLC to Offer Lead Paint and OSHA Training in Florida
Based in Delray Beach, Florida, EnviTrain, LLC offers accredited lead paint and OSHA construction training throughout the states of Florida and Connecticut. The company's next Lead Renovator Certification Initial training courses are offered February 15th in Wallingford, CT and February 22nd in Stuart, Florida.
"This partnership with EnviTrain, LLC helps to further expand our southeast presence in the environmental health and safety community and adds another exemplary trainer to the Zack Academy Network. We hope to offer many more classes together in the near future," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.
About EnviTrain, LLC:
EnviTrain, LLC provides work safety training & consulting throughout Florida and Connecticut. We tailor training based on the needs of our clients by offering on-site training at your location, the option to join one of our scheduled courses and online training. EnviTrain, LLC is an EPA accredited provider of the 8 Hour Initial Lead Renovator Certification and 4 Hour Refresher Lead Renovator Certification. We offer the Refresher Lead Renovator Certification 100% online through our user-friendly Learning Management System. EnviTrain, LLC is an OSHA Authorized Training Provider of 10 & 30 Hour Construction Industry Training and is now providing online and scheduled Crystalline Silica Training for contractors to stay in compliance with OSHA's Final Rule.
About Zack Academy:
Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction;
