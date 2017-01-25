 
Industry News





EZ-Track™ (TPU) Cable & Wire Bundling

A halogen-free, flame-retardant, thermoplastic polyurethane extruded pressure-track system.
 
 
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Protect your cables or wires by bundling them with EZ-Track™ (TPU). EZ-Track™ (TPU) is a light- to medium-duty, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), extruded pressure-track system that was engineered for applications where halogen-free, flame-retardant, white cable or wire bundling and protection sleeving is a necessity.

Unlike many of the other tracks that Zippertubing offers, the EZ-Track™ is Zippertubing's first offering of a single-extrusion, TPU-jacketing system with a standard diameter of 0.4375". However, if the smaller diameter of the EZ-Track™ is not enough for your specific application, you also have two other viable options;

• Add two EZ-Track™ (TPU) single extrusions together for a new diameter of up to 0.875".
• Upgrade to one of our numerous jacketing materials such as our RPU material for additional protection of up to 6" in diameter.

Although this product is not specifically manufactured using a clean room in sterile conditions, with the right procedures it could potentially be used in the medical field, including, but not limited to; hospitals, operating rooms, trauma centers, emergency rooms and so on.

This product has excellent abrasion properties, a track pull force of 15 LBF (min) and is resistant to many oils, chemicals and grease. The arrowhead-and-channel interlock design closure of EZ-Track™ will protect your cable bundle from fluid, dust and debris.

Each 50-foot roll of EZ-Track™ comes standard with an SL-EZ slider tool, and for longer runs over 50 feet, check out Zipptertubing's ZTEZ-SP plier tool.

Zippertubing offers two versions of the <a href="https://www.zippertubing.com/Trade-Names/EZ-Track.html">EZ-Track™</a> products. The first version is made of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) that is available in a standard color of white, but can be pigmented to other colors. The second version of EZ-Track™ is made of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and is only available in black. Either of these products can be used as a single extrusion, be added to one another for a new diameter, or for an even larger diameter, by upgrading the product and adhere one of Zippertubing's jacketing materials together.


Features:

• Fits cable diameters of 0.4375", can be doubled up for a new diameter of 0.875", and upgradable to diameters of up to 6"
• Single-extruded TPU jacketing material that is halogen free and flame-retardant
• Operational temperature range -40° to 125°C (-40° to 257°F)

Benefits:

• A complete wrap-around solution that requires NO disconnection of existing wires or cables
• Excellent abrasion, chemical and overall covering properties
• Resistant to most oil, fluids and grease
• Simple installation and easy re-entry whenever necessary

The Zippertubing Company
(800) 321-8178
***@zippertubing.com
