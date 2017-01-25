 
News By Tag
* Business Events
* Birmingham business
* Business Master Class
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Witham
  Essex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625


Entrepreneur to help boost Birmingham businesses

Aimed at helping aspiring and established business owners in Birmingham achieve record growth, an innovative entrepreneur is putting on a free business master class event in the city for the first time.
 
 
Entrepreneur Adam Stott is supporting Birmingham business owners.
Entrepreneur Adam Stott is supporting Birmingham business owners.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business Events
* Birmingham business
* Business Master Class

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Witham - Essex - England

WITHAM, England - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Recognised by Amazon for building one of the UK's fastest growing car retailers, thirty-three year old Adam Stott, started his Essex-based company, Big Cars, in 2008 from his mum's house. In just eight years, the business has grown into a £40million annual turnover operation, trading from five sites and employing 75 staff.

Called 'How to Make it Big in Business', the complimentary one-day workshop will be held at Colmore Gate in Birmingham city centre on 23 February. The event will offer up to 200 delegates an insight into Stott's business journey, the risks he took and challenges he faced, as well as practical tips for maximising growth and profitability.

Stott was one of eight entrepreneurs from across the country lauded by the judges at the 2016 Amazon Growing Business Awards, supported by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). As a trailblazer in the use of social media in the motor industry, Big Cars has generated thousands of sales from its Facebook activity and has over 350,000 followers. So rapid has been its expansion, the business is now ranked inside the top thirty largest independent car dealers in the UK. It was also voted one of the London Stock Exchange's 'Top 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain', in both 2015 and 2016.

In a bid to help mentor business owners and the next generation of entrepreneurs, Stott set up Big Business Events in 2016 with former BBC TV 'Apprentice' winner, Lee McQueen, who founded the specialist recruitment agency, Raw Talent Academy. Stott is also developing a career as an international speaker, author and business coach, including recent engagements in South Africa and the USA.  www.adamstott.com

Commenting on his forthcoming master class in Birmingham, Stott said:

"Birmingham is a business powerhouse with over 17,000 new companies launched during 2016, which makes it the most entrepreneurial city outside London.  Start-ups and SMEs are crucial to its long-term prosperity, so this master class is designed to help business owners of all experience to review, renew and revitalise their strategies and tactics. We will tackle a range of areas and there'll be some live coaching with myself and former 'Apprentice' winner Lee McQueen, so it's going to be an engaging and interactive event."

To book a free place, visit http://www.bigbusinessevents.co.uk

Contact
Big Business Events
01376 653147
***@bigbusinessevents.co.uk
End
Source:Big Business Events
Email:***@bigbusinessevents.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Business Events, Birmingham business, Business Master Class
Industry:Business
Location:Witham - Essex - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Blackbird Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share