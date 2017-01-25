News By Tag
Entrepreneur to help boost Birmingham businesses
Aimed at helping aspiring and established business owners in Birmingham achieve record growth, an innovative entrepreneur is putting on a free business master class event in the city for the first time.
Called 'How to Make it Big in Business', the complimentary one-day workshop will be held at Colmore Gate in Birmingham city centre on 23 February. The event will offer up to 200 delegates an insight into Stott's business journey, the risks he took and challenges he faced, as well as practical tips for maximising growth and profitability.
Stott was one of eight entrepreneurs from across the country lauded by the judges at the 2016 Amazon Growing Business Awards, supported by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). As a trailblazer in the use of social media in the motor industry, Big Cars has generated thousands of sales from its Facebook activity and has over 350,000 followers. So rapid has been its expansion, the business is now ranked inside the top thirty largest independent car dealers in the UK. It was also voted one of the London Stock Exchange's 'Top 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain', in both 2015 and 2016.
In a bid to help mentor business owners and the next generation of entrepreneurs, Stott set up Big Business Events in 2016 with former BBC TV 'Apprentice' winner, Lee McQueen, who founded the specialist recruitment agency, Raw Talent Academy. Stott is also developing a career as an international speaker, author and business coach, including recent engagements in South Africa and the USA. www.adamstott.com
Commenting on his forthcoming master class in Birmingham, Stott said:
"Birmingham is a business powerhouse with over 17,000 new companies launched during 2016, which makes it the most entrepreneurial city outside London. Start-
