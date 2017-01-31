Country(s)
UK film company sees 30% growth after launching in US
A UK digital agency that produces TV and online adverts for commercial and public sector clients, has seen its turnover boosted by a third after launching in the United States.
Jamie Smith, the firm's co-founder, has moved to the US with his family to oversee the expansion. Until now the company, that counts the NHS scotland among its clients, has concentrated mainly on the UK market.
Smith made the decision to relocate after Enterprise Screen signed a contract with Ohio-based Owens-Illinois, the world's largest manufacturer of glass bottles, to become its global video supplier, creating and shooting digital content at its plants around the world in Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Germany as well as in Toledo (OH) and Windsor, Colorado.
The firm is now working with five major US clients, including Laird Technologies and First Solar, with other work in the pipeline.
The company, founded in 2005, now employs 17 people, including three in the US and as a result of its expansion, expects this number to grow considerably over the next year.
Jamie said: "When I launched Enterprise Screen, I always wanted to break into the US market. I used to have a huge map of the States on my office wall, with pins marking all the areas where the Scottish diaspora lived.
"Originally, I planned to target them with heritage videos shot in Scotland. One phone call from a new US customer, and some advice and insight from the team at Scottish Enterprise (and Scottish Development International)
The company had already established a new office in Toledo, Ohio and to help further grow Enterprise Screen's US business, Jamie took the decision to move his family across the Atlantic to open the firm's second office in Washington DC.
"When it comes to working in the global market, consistency is all," says Jamie. "Clients want to know that footage shot in China, Germany, or anywhere else will be of the same high-quality and matches up with the work we have previously done for them.
"Using a small and trusted team of filmmakers, directors and producers, we can shoot and supply anywhere in the world."
Co-founder and brother Brendan Smith said: "We are now very experienced with delivering complex creative projects overseas- we shoot, edit and produce content for a whole range of global clients and manage a network of professional around the world . We focus on delivering a consistently high-quality product and experience, while maintaining a cost-effective approach."
