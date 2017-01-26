 
Master Personal Productivity with Bill Walton on the Moment Masters Small Business Podcast

Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer discusses productivity and efficiency with Bill Walton, national authority on client acquisition
 
 
Bill Walton
Bill Walton
 
Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ​Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (www.momentmasters.com) recently released episode 20 titled, "Mastering Personal Productivity with Bill Walton," which reveals how to rethink productivity in a way that provides not only more efficiency but also a better sales strategy. In this episode, the show's award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer interviews Bill Walton, President of Bill Walton Sales Training and author of The Winning Way and Taming the Four-Headed Dragon. Walton is also a featured panelist at Growth & Success Con 2017 (growthsuccesscon.com) taking place on March 21, 2017 in Lawrenceville, NJ. The podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Podbean.

To rethink productivity and create more efficiency, Walton recommends a couple helpful strategies, including:

·      Celebrate your accomplishments and give yourself a break

·      Figure out what you should be doing and when

·      Ask yourself if what you're working on is creating value

·      Know what's important in the world and understand how to prioritize

·      And more!

"Don't be prone to reactivity," says Walton. "We're all going to fall off track, so just ask yourself 'Is what I'm working on right now, the thing I should be working on?"

To listen to episode 20 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.

For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown and Walton in person along with nearly 20 other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more effective profitable business at this full day networking conference. For more details and to register, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.

About Moment Masters

Moment Masters (momentmasters.com) is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.

About Shakira M. Brown

Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.

Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.

Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
***@pradviser.net
Click to Share