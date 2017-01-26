News By Tag
Master Personal Productivity with Bill Walton on the Moment Masters Small Business Podcast
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer discusses productivity and efficiency with Bill Walton, national authority on client acquisition
To rethink productivity and create more efficiency, Walton recommends a couple helpful strategies, including:
· Celebrate your accomplishments and give yourself a break
· Figure out what you should be doing and when
· Ask yourself if what you're working on is creating value
· Know what's important in the world and understand how to prioritize
· And more!
"Don't be prone to reactivity,"
To listen to episode 20 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.
For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown and Walton in person along with nearly 20 other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more effective profitable business at this full day networking conference. For more details and to register, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters (momentmasters.com)
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.
Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
***@pradviser.net
