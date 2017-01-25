'yet' Philosophy Inspires Lexus Design Award 2017 Finalists, Announced Today

Markazia, the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus and Hino trucks in Jordan, announced that the Lexus Design Award 2017 is now its final stage based on Lexus International's official statement today in which it proclaimed the 12 finalists.

29183

Contact

Basmah Al Qasim

***@jwt.com Basmah Al Qasim

End

-- Markazia, the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus and Hino trucks in Jordan, announced that the Lexus Design Award 2017 is now its final stage based on Lexus International's official statement today in which it proclaimed the 12 finalists. First launched in 2013 to help stimulate the ideas necessary to build a better tomorrow, Lexus is celebrating the 5th anniversary of this international design competition that supports up-and-coming designers and creators worldwide. Lexus Design Award 2017 drew 1,152 entries from 63 countries under the theme of "Yet."As the philosophical soul of Lexus innovation, "Yet" is particularly appropriate for the 5th anniversary of this Lexus event. "Yet" inspires us to find synergy effects by fusing seemingly incompatible goals –spacious yet aerodynamic– for example. By harmonizing contradictory elements, "Yet" opens up visionary frontiers of progressive design and technology to deliver amazing, new experiences to the world.In November 2016, a panel of world-renowned designers and creative mentors gathered to judge the entries. After rigorous evaluation and extensive discussion, the judges chose 12 finalists.Out of these 12 finalists, the following four were selected to prototype their designs, mentored by globally recognized creators., Ahran Won (Korea)A capsule for mobile living, Having nothing YET Everything., Hiroto Yoshizoe (Japan)A structure to experience the existence of Light YET Shadow., Jia Wu (China)Vegetable YET a Musical instrument provides fun and learning experience., Jessica Fügler (USA)Static YET Changeable structure depending on viewpoint.To provide creative guidance to the above four finalists, Lexus Design Award 2017 has enlisted four renowned mentors: architects and interdisciplinary designers Neri & Hu, designer Max Lamb, designer/architect Elena Manferdini and artist/architect Snarkitecture. All served as mentors to last year's finalists, as well.The four completed prototypes will be featured as part of the Lexus exhibition at this year's Milan Design Week, along with presentation boards introducing the other eight finalists' designs. The event will run from April 3 (press and award presentation day) through April 9. On April 3, the finalists will present their designs to the judges and international media. The judges will evaluate the four prototypes and announce the Grand Prix winner, marking the climax of the Lexus Design Award 2017 award cycle.According to the Sales and Marketing Director and Deputy General Manager at Markazia Nadim Haddad said, "Lexus believes in the power of creativity to change the world and build a better future. Through Lexus Design Award, it hopes to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers whose work can have a positive impact on our lives. These individuals will benefit from global recognition along with the invaluable experience of working with renowned designers as mentors. I call upon all Jordanian talents to participate in the Lexus Design Award which constitutes a golden opportunity to showcase their ideas and talents."