Coal Mining in Russia and Russian historic,forecast data on coal production to 2020

Russia is rich in mineral resources such as coal, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver and diamond.
 
 
MOSCOW, Russian Federation - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Summary

Russia is rich in mineral resources such as coal, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver and diamond. It had proven coal reserves of 157 billion tonnes (Bnt) at the end of 2014, accounting for 17.6% of global reserves and ranking second in the world after the US.

Its total proven reserves comprise 107.9Bnt of sub-bituminous and lignite, or 68.7% of the total, with the remaining 49.1Bnt made up of anthracite and bituminous. Russian proven coal reserves are concentrated in the Kansk-Achinsk (brown coal) and Kuznetsk basins (hard coal).


Scope

- The report contains an overview of the Russian coal mining industry together with the key factors affecting the industry and demand for the commodity.

- It also provides information about Russian reserves, historic and forecast data on coal production, production by grade and type, consumption, exports and imports, the competitive landscape and active, exploration and development coal projects.

Reasons to buy

- Gain an understanding of the coal mining industry in Russia, coal reserves, historic and forecast data on coal production, coal prices, historic and forecast data on coal consumption and exports and imports, demand drivers, active, exploration and development coal projects, the competitive landscape and the country's fiscal regime.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Coal Mining in Russia - Reserves, Production, Consumption and Trade

Global Coal Producers

Coal Producers in Russia

Appendix

