The new 'Land of Biennale' in India

The very famous moniker or tagline of Kerala tourism is God's Own County. In addition to it, the state has planned to take up a new moniker, Land of Biennale. This was announced by U V Jose, director of Kerala tourism department in December 2016.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The new tag line represents the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) of the state. KMB is an international contemporary art exhibition that is being held in Kochi. This exhibition is one-of-a-kind in the country. This exhibition takes place in Kochi, Muziris and islands surrounding these areas. KMB is in its third edition stage and the government has allocated 7.5 crores for the expenses of the same.

The tourism department has assigned 6 crore INR for the promotion of the state tourism and the Biennale through advertisements, international road shows, campaigns, national shows and others. Since Biennale is related to art, 60 lakh INR funding is provided for promoting a movie which portraits Kerala as a land of art.

Over the duration of upcoming three months; during the Biennale, the tourism department has plans to showcase it through trade fairs, trade conventions and others. They have created a new campaign named 'Live Inspired'. This campaign is focused on showcasing the pride and inspiration created by the artworks here.

U V Jose also mentioned that for many years, Kerala has been under the icons of tourism like Ayurvedic massages, backwaters and others. Now, Biennale will be added to this list. He also stated that there links between the Muziris Heritage project and Biennale. Kodungallur'sKottapuram fort was one of the twelve venues of KMB 2016.

He also stated that during the period between two KMB editions, the Biennale's story will be showcased to the world for the people who missed the opportunity of attending one.

New Source Link: http://www.southindiahighlights.com/kerala-tours/

If you are planning to travel in Kerala and its various tourist attractions with Kerala holiday packages, you've come to the right place South India Highlights (http://www.southindiahighlights.com/) a venture of Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd. offers dedicated inbound travel services and hospitality in the southern region of India, explore exciting Kerala honeymoon packages with luxury Kerala tour packages at and enjoy its best value deals and discounts.

