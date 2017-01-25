News By Tag
The new 'Land of Biennale' in India
The very famous moniker or tagline of Kerala tourism is God's Own County. In addition to it, the state has planned to take up a new moniker, Land of Biennale. This was announced by U V Jose, director of Kerala tourism department in December 2016.
The tourism department has assigned 6 crore INR for the promotion of the state tourism and the Biennale through advertisements, international road shows, campaigns, national shows and others. Since Biennale is related to art, 60 lakh INR funding is provided for promoting a movie which portraits Kerala as a land of art.
Over the duration of upcoming three months; during the Biennale, the tourism department has plans to showcase it through trade fairs, trade conventions and others. They have created a new campaign named 'Live Inspired'. This campaign is focused on showcasing the pride and inspiration created by the artworks here.
U V Jose also mentioned that for many years, Kerala has been under the icons of tourism like Ayurvedic massages, backwaters and others. Now, Biennale will be added to this list. He also stated that there links between the Muziris Heritage project and Biennale. Kodungallur'sKottapuram fort was one of the twelve venues of KMB 2016.
He also stated that during the period between two KMB editions, the Biennale's story will be showcased to the world for the people who missed the opportunity of attending one.
