CareforAir to launch a new Air Purifier
CareforAir Rainbow Breezer had always looked the same since it was released. But now, the company has decided to add a different colour to the original pure white Breezer.
The new CareforAir Rainbow Breezer colour will be available in a couple of months from now, but for those who are interested, the Breezer can be found on Amazon UK.
The new colour of the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer is yet to be released. But the company firmly stated that whatever the colour of the Breezer is, it will still have the following:
Air Deodoriser & Cleanser - main purpose of the Rainbow Breezer is to clean the air, wash it using the water filter and bring you a cleaner, fresher air!
Air Disinfectant - the air purifier removes dust, pollen, smoke odour, allergens and other asthma triggers in the air. This allows everyone who are using it to have a better chance of not getting allergy or Asthma attacks.
Powerful motor - made to last, the motor of the Breezer is powerful enough to clean the air of small to large rooms. It is also durable and can run up to 24 hours without overheating.
No more messy filters - The Rainbow Breezer uses an water filter instead of the traditional filters. The water filter makes clean ups easy and makes changing dirty, grimy filters a thing of the past.
Heather, the owner, had this to say:
"For quite some time now we have been discussing if the Breezer needed a new look, maybe a new colour or design. After many long discussions we have decided to go ahead and offer a choice of Rainbow Breezer colours"
New customers can also use the site to purchase the White CareforAir Rainbow Breezer here https://www.amazon.co.uk/
The company has advised customers to stay tuned for the release of the new colour in the following weeks.
