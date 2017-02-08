Sustainable Innovations Teams to Develop Breakthrough Compressor Critical for Growth of Multi-Billion Dollar Zero Carbon Hydrogen Fuel Industry

Sustainable Innovations Wins US Department of Energy R&D Sub-Award to Develop High Efficiency Hydrogen Compressor for Zero Carbon Fueling

-- Sustainable Innovations, Inc. (SI) and its partners, Greenway Energy and Savannah River National Laboratory, will team to maximize the benefits of two cutting edge hydrogen compressor technologies by combining them into one high reliability, high efficiency hybrid compressor. This important R&D effort will address one of the most stubborn problems plaguing the hydrogen fueling industry – how to cost effectively compress hydrogen for storage on board a vehicle. Conventional compressor technology has proven less than optimal for hydrogen fueling in early fuel cell vehicle markets like California. According to the Department of Energy, the poor reliability of mechanical compressors is related to operating conditions at the hydrogen stations for which mechanical compressors were not designed.Dr. Trent Molter, President and CEO of Sustainable Innovations says, "The goal of the hybrid compressor project is, for the first time, to demonstrate that hydrogen can be efficiently compressed directly to vehicle fueling pressure at significant scale while avoiding the unacceptable downtime and maintenance pitfalls that have hampered mechanical compressors. Simply put, we're demonstrating a better way."Sustainable Innovations' high efficiency, electrochemical hydrogen compressor will be integrated with Greenway Energy's metal hydride compressor, which leverages advanced technology previously developed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Savannah River National Laboratory. "We believe that this breakthrough integrated system approach leverages the unique high-reliability attributes of each technology to create a long-awaited solution for the hydrogen fueling industry," says Dr. Scott Greenway, President of Greenway Energy. "Our hydrogen compression solution is scalable to meet the current and projected needs for commercial fueling stations, will save consumers money, and serves as a keystone in addressing climate change," added Dr. Molter.Sustainable Innovations' project is funded through a sub-award from the United States Department of Energy Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), arising from the Company's rich hydrogen technology heritage. This project complements Sustainable Innovations' concurrent efforts to develop a hydrogen impurity sensor for vehicular fueling, and its H2RENEW™ hydrogen recycling system for metals, glass and semiconductor processing.Sustainable Innovations is fueled by a vision to create a paradigm shift in the way the world uses energy. Led by its founder, Dr. Trent Molter, SI represents over three decades of innovation in the waste and energy industry. From hydrogen renewal systems to long term energy storage products, SI develops and manufactures innovative clean energy products that deliver breakthrough efficiency and are socially responsible, to the economic benefit of companies and the ongoing sustainability of the world.