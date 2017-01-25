News By Tag
UltraCrete Brings Joy to Students at Portuguese School
Instarmac's Portuguese partner, Asfaltovia, have supplied UltraCrete Instant Road Repair® Red to a local school to help them create a new playground for their students.
In previous projects of this size, CCR Engenharia – Construçõ Corte Recto, the chosen contractor for this project, had used hot asphalt as the finishing surface. However, access to the playground was very limited and therefore was not possible to get the machinery needed to lay hot asphalt – an alternative product was required!
UltraCrete Instant Road Repair® Red is available in 25kg buckets which allowed the contractors to gain access to site easily, without the need for large equipment. The bucket can also be re-sealed and used another day which meant that no product goes to waste.
What's more, Instant Road Repair Red has been independently tested and approved by the Highways Authority Product Approval Scheme (HAPAS) for over 10 years, and is proven to be a quality, flexible and durable solution for first time, permanent repairs.
Applied in 3 easy steps – clean, pour, compact – UltraCrete Instant Road Repair® Red can be applied in all weathers - including the sweltering temperatures in Portugal – and can be trafficked instantly which meant the students of EB Caramila school could enjoy their new playground in no time at all!
Not only is UltraCrete Instant Road Repair® Red suitable for repairs in roads and footpaths, the colour of this cold lay asphalt means it is also ideal for repairs to cushions and ramps, bus lanes, cycle tracks, bus stops and colour coded car parks.
UltraCrete Instant Road Repair® Red is one of many first time, permanent cold lay asphalts available from Instarmac. To find out more please email international@
To contact Asfaltovia, please visit www.asfaltovia.com or email grimnir@asfaltovia.com.
Contact
Instarmac Group plc
+44 (0) 1827 871871
international@
