 
News By Tag
* Sorbitol
* Sorbitol Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* limassol
  limassol
  Cyprus
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Global Sorbitol Market to See 3.9% CAGR through 2021

The global market for sorbitol is predicted to see positive growth at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2021, according to in-demand report by Azoth Analytics recently uploaded at MarketPublishers.com.
 
 
Global Sorbitol Market to See 3.9% CAGR through 2021
Global Sorbitol Market to See 3.9% CAGR through 2021
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sorbitol
* Sorbitol Market

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* limassol - limassol - Cyprus

Subject:
* Reports

LIMASSOL, Cyprus - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Fueled by the increasing demand for sugar-free food, rising demand for medicine ingredients, enhancing usage in personal care and chemical industries, the world's market for sorbitol is predicted to enjoy strong growth, witnessing a 3.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Some of the noteworthy trends in the global sorbitol market includes replacements of glycerol, production of sorbitol from cellulose and also production of sorbitol using continuous process technology.

Presently, the food industry captures the largest share of the overall sorbitol market in terms of applications. Furthermore, this segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rates in the short run.

APAC is the top regional market for sorbitol. This regional market is propelled mainly by the rising population number, increasing disposable incomes along with upturn in the food, cosmetic and personal care industry.

A detailed guide to the world's sorbitol market is provided in the in-demand topical report "Global Sorbitol Market - By Product Type, By End User Industry, By Region, By Country (2016-2021) (https://marketpublishers.com/report/industry/other_indust...)" worked out by Azoth Analytics. This topical report contains trustworthy data on the major market growth influencing factors, prevailing trends, historical and present performance as well as outlines future growth prospects and future forecasts through 2021.

Reasons to Buy New Report on Global Sorbitol Market by Azoth Analytics:

·         become abreast of the current situation in the world's market for sorbitol;

·         delve into historical background of the sorbitol market;

·         learn about top current and emerging market development trends;

·         get access to updated market performance estimates and statistics;

·         identify the major factors driving and restraining the sorbitol market growth;

·         point out top lucrative grow th th opportunities and major challenges;

·         get a clear idea of the competitive landscape and regulative framework;

·         gain info on possible future growth of the global sorbitol market through 2021;

·         obtain valuable strategic recommendations for strategic planning;

·         etc.

Many other topical research reports are available at https://marketpublishers.com/

Contact
TD The Market Publishers, Ltd
Natalie Aster
+44 208 144 6009
ps@marketpublishers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@marketpublishers.com
Posted By:***@marketpublishers.com Email Verified
Tags:Sorbitol, Sorbitol Market
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:limassol - limassol - Cyprus
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TD The Market Publishers, Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share