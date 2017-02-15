 
Armour Comms launches first secure Voice over IP service to integrate with Skype for Business

Armour Mobile integrates with Skype for Business enabling fully secure unified communications capabilities for users
 
 
Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Armour Communications (http://www.armourcomms.com), a provider of specialist, secure communications solutions has announced its integration with Skype for Business. Armour Mobile is now able to connect to Skype for Business using standard Cisco SIP-based technology enabling Armour users in the field or overseas to communicate securely using voice and video with corporate Skype installations. This protects sensitive, private and classified communications while enabling organisations to benefit from the cost savings associated with using standard Voice over IP services, like Skype for Business.

The new solution will be on show for the first time at Security and Policing 2017 (http://www.securityandpolicing.co.uk/), the Official UK Government global security event, being held at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, 7 – 9 March, stand Z28.

David Holman, a director at Armour Communications commented; "Armour Mobile is the first fully secure mobile communications platform to provide integration with a unified communications service, including conferencing. Skype for Business is a popular choice with customers and we are now able to extend its use by offering Armour Mobile users integration with the service wherever they are in the world. This enables our customers to participate in secure audio and video conferencing as well as calling Skype for Business users directly from their Armour Mobile app."

Armour ensures security and privacy of calls to Skype for Business users by linking calls to a Cisco Meeting Server (previously known as Acano), via the Armour Connect Gateway. End users of Armour Mobile can be deployed remotely by simply downloading the app and activating it. Users can be activated securely 'over the air' and up and running within minutes.

Armour Mobile has been awarded CPA (Commercial Product Assurance) certification by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), providing government-grade secure communications for voice, full motion video, messaging and conferencing on commercial off the shelf (COTS) iPhone and Android smartphones, and has been included in the NATO catalogue. Armour Mobile provides an ultra-secure solution for protecting information at UK OFFICIAL and NATO RESTRICTED classifications.

Armour Comms will be at:

Security and Policing 2017, 7-9 March, Stand no: Z28 http://www.securityandpolicing.co.uk/visit/;

CyberUK, 14 – 16 March          https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/events/cyberuk-2017

-ends-

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Armour Comms

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3G, LTE (4G), Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android or iOS platforms. Armour Mobile also features in-built secure conferencing (audio or video) between multiple callers.

Armour Mobile is available as a Cloud or an On-Premises solution, and by using the optional Armour Connect Gateway, integration to a customer's PBX and standard office desk phones is possible.

All solutions are FIPS, NATO and CPA approved up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE, with additional security layers to mitigate threats up to SECRET.

For more information please visit: www.armourcomms.com

Editors Contacts

David Holman

Armour Comms

+44 (0)203 637 3801

David.holman@armourcomms.com

Andreina West

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk
End
Source:PR Artistry
Email:***@pra-ltd.co.uk
