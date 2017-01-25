 
News By Tag
* Education In Sri Lanka
* Education Of Sri Lanka
* Digital Classroom Solutions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Colombo
  Colombo
  Sri Lanka
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625


Implementation of E-Learning in Sri Lanka

 
 
Stationery_1
Stationery_1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Education In Sri Lanka
Education Of Sri Lanka
Digital Classroom Solutions

Industry:
Education

Location:
Colombo - Colombo - Sri Lanka

Subject:
Services

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Sri Lanka January 31 MBD Sri Lanka is prominent name, across the nation, endeavors to develop better ways and methods to deliver education. E-learning in Sri Lanka has made it possible to come across easy, innovating and interesting way of learning.

When we talk about education in any nation, it is directly connected to the growth of that nation. Henceforth, to embrace best choices, with which education can be provided to the students, becomes a concern of importance. Theoretical and practical concepts both are equally essential to have a place in entire course of learning. Assistance through books can efficiently fill the need of theoretical concepts whereas to render practical concepts there are made different solutions such as science and maths kits. Besides e-learning also helps to understand the practical ground of a concepts.

E-learning is demand of the present time yet educational books have managed to maintain a continuous use of these in schools, collages and other institutes. Modern's abc of Physics and many other books are included in the extensive catalogue of exemplary books provided by modern publishers. The books of modern publication are based on concerned board of education

To move forward along with the needs of the time, modern publishers reach to a conclusion of bringing digital education closer to the books with the use of augmented reality application. Use of AR technology, they named it Nytra, has given a life to the static images and illustrations that transforms into animation and hence illustration becomes more apprehensive for students.

Online Education in Sri Lanka is a thought that need to be turn into reality with dedicated efforts. It bears significance not only for students but also educators are also benefited by its use. From management of chapters to assessments everything could be done accurately with quick results. Moreover, attention to individual student could be paid.

Contact Information:

MBDSRILANKA

Contact Number: 0094 77 656 3471

Contact mbdsrilanka@mbdgroup.com

Website: http://mbdgroup.lk/
End
Source:MBD SRILANKA
Email:***@mbdgroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MBD Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share