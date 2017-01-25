News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Implementation of E-Learning in Sri Lanka
When we talk about education in any nation, it is directly connected to the growth of that nation. Henceforth, to embrace best choices, with which education can be provided to the students, becomes a concern of importance. Theoretical and practical concepts both are equally essential to have a place in entire course of learning. Assistance through books can efficiently fill the need of theoretical concepts whereas to render practical concepts there are made different solutions such as science and maths kits. Besides e-learning also helps to understand the practical ground of a concepts.
E-learning is demand of the present time yet educational books have managed to maintain a continuous use of these in schools, collages and other institutes. Modern's abc of Physics and many other books are included in the extensive catalogue of exemplary books provided by modern publishers. The books of modern publication are based on concerned board of education
To move forward along with the needs of the time, modern publishers reach to a conclusion of bringing digital education closer to the books with the use of augmented reality application. Use of AR technology, they named it Nytra, has given a life to the static images and illustrations that transforms into animation and hence illustration becomes more apprehensive for students.
Online Education in Sri Lanka is a thought that need to be turn into reality with dedicated efforts. It bears significance not only for students but also educators are also benefited by its use. From management of chapters to assessments everything could be done accurately with quick results. Moreover, attention to individual student could be paid.
Contact Information:
MBDSRILANKA
Contact Number: 0094 77 656 3471
Contact mbdsrilanka@
Website: http://mbdgroup.lk/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse