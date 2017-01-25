News By Tag
Tega is Emerging as the Most Popular Mining Conveyor Components Supplier
Tega Industries is a flagship agency of the prestigious Tega Group of companies that has become the most popular supplier of mining conveyor components.
Tega Industries has a wide variety of components in stock. Its Conveyor Belt accessories include Tracker Roller, Universal Support System, Ceramic Pulley Lagging, Spill-Ex Skirt Sealing System and Friflo Impact Pad. Its Conveyor Belt Cleaners include External & Internal Conveyor Belt Cleaners from HOSCH. These are aimed at making the mining process smoother and more efficient for businesses. The high quality equipments are a blend of superior design and construction, and are cost-effective as well.
With a database of 5000 chutes and conveyors, Tega has a detailed list of the issues that are faced in the industry and the possible solutions for them. The company has its own Research and Development team in house, which has helped it get this knowledge. With the help of its team, the agency has leveraged the software and technologies that are available – in order to devise design solutions that can effectively handle all the market requirements.
Other than mining conveyor components, the company also has Mill Lining systems such as Tega Rubber Mill Lining, Tega Pulp Discharger System, Tega 400 Series Lifter, Tega Combi ® Lining and Tega Composite Mill Lining. It has Wear Resistant Liners such as Mosaic Liner, Composite Liners, Aggression Rubber Liner, Pro - Line Polyurethane Liner, Air Blaster, Stallion - UHMWPE Liner and D-MAC - Ceramic Liners. There are Screening Solutions like Steel Embedded Bolt Down Rubber Panel, Anti Clogging Panel, Dual Hardness Panel, Modular Button Type Panel, Cross Tension PU Panel and Cross Tension Rubber Panel, Trommel and Hydrocyclones such as Tega Beneficiation Hydrocyclones, Tega Classification Hydrocyclones and Hydrocyclone Arrangements as well.
About Tega Industries
A popular name in mining industry solutions, Tega Industries is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm offers superior solutions in environmental, material handling, mineral processing and mining industries.
For further information, visit http://tegaindustries.com/
