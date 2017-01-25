News By Tag
Major Cosmic Change of 2017 Saturn Transited into Sagittarius
Planet Saturn transited into Sagittarius the impact of this planetary movement on an individual's life.
The effect Planet Saturn will start to affect each moon sign with its position in various houses. As the lord of Karma Saturn will bring good news for some that can be unfavorable for others. The Sade Sati / Dhaiyya influence will end for some and bring prosperity; on the other hand, those who will come under it are likely to face a tough time.
The transit of Saturn into Sagittarius will show its effect on the house it will transit to. This transit would make a peculiar relationship between Saturn and your natal sun. Thus affecting your decision making, career path and events those can alter your life majorly.
Saturn is known as a karmic planet that signifies justice and responsibility in life whereas Jupiter is known for opulence and prosperity. With this combination one is likely to see an uncanny relationship between the two that would affect all moon signs.
With karmic planet at work, it will consider all the past and present actions in a person's life and reward or punish accordingly. This means that it can be a favorable transit for those who had been struggling or working hard in aspiration of reward and vice-versa others.
The Saturn transit report 2017 will provide you complete analyses of life in all aspects with Saturn's transit. It will include all the details in reference to your birth chart and the ascendant that you belong to.
To access full knowledge about Saturn transit 2017, Cyber Astro provides authentic information and assistance in all astrological aspect. The panel of learned astrologers provides assistance both via telephonic and written mediums. From free horoscopes to remedies, energized gemstones, yantras and personalized life prediction reports, Cyber Astro provides easy access to answer all your astrological queries.
More than just informing about the Saturn transit they also provide remedies to protect yourself from any unfavorable condition that may arise during this time.
