Major Cosmic Change of 2017 Saturn Transited into Sagittarius

Planet Saturn transited into Sagittarius the impact of this planetary movement on an individual's life.
 
 
Shani-vish-yog-cyberastro
Shani-vish-yog-cyberastro
 
LONDON, England - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Planet Saturn transited to Sagittarius marking it as one of the major universal phenomena On the 27th of January 2017,. This means planet Saturn that rules Capricorn zodiac transited to Sagittarius ruled by Jupiter.  This happens once in 30 years it is the complete time it takes to visit each sign. It will stay in Sagittarius for next 2.5 years until (23rd January 2020). The interesting part is that it is a slow moving planet that takes the longest time to stay in each zodiac. This leads to a drastic change in various aspects of life like career, finance, romance, relationships, childbirth, domestic life etc.

The effect Planet Saturn will start to affect each moon sign with its position in various houses. As the lord of Karma Saturn will bring good news for some that can be unfavorable for others. The Sade Sati / Dhaiyya influence will end for some and bring prosperity; on the other hand, those who will come under it are likely to face a tough time.

The transit of Saturn into Sagittarius will show its effect on the house it will transit to. This transit would make a peculiar relationship between Saturn and your natal sun. Thus affecting your decision making, career path and events those can alter your life majorly.

Saturn is known as a karmic planet that signifies justice and responsibility in life whereas Jupiter is known for opulence and prosperity. With this combination one is likely to see an uncanny relationship between the two that would affect all moon signs.

With karmic planet at work, it will consider all the past and present actions in a person's life and reward or punish accordingly. This means that it can be a favorable transit for those who had been struggling or working hard in aspiration of reward and vice-versa others.

The Saturn transit report 2017 will provide you complete analyses of life in all aspects with Saturn's transit. It will include all the details in reference to your birth chart and the ascendant that you belong to.

To access full knowledge about Saturn transit 2017, Cyber Astro provides authentic information and assistance in all astrological aspect. The panel of learned astrologers provides assistance both via telephonic and written mediums. From free horoscopes to remedies, energized gemstones, yantras and personalized life prediction reports, Cyber Astro provides easy access to answer all your astrological queries.

More than just informing about the Saturn transit they also provide remedies to protect yourself from any unfavorable condition that may arise during this time.

To know more about Saturn Transit Report 2017

https://www.cyberastro.com/astrology/saturn_transit.asp

Chief Operating Officer/Chief Astrologer

Dr. J.N. Pandey

Email: jnarayan@cyberastro.com

Contact: +91-124-4822222 Ext – 171

Director/Chief Executive Officer

Satrajit Majumdar

Email: satrajitm@cyberastro.com

Contact: +91-124-4822222 Ext – 425

Cyber Astro Ltd.,
Cyber House,
B-35,
Sector 32, INSTITUTIONAL,
Gurgaon-122001
Haryana
India

https://www.cyberastro.com

Dr J . N Pandey
9717199568
***@cyberastro.com
