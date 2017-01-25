Major Cosmic Change of 2017 Saturn Transited into Sagittarius

Planet Saturn transited into Sagittarius the impact of this planetary movement on an individual's life.

Dr J . N Pandey

Planet Saturn transited to Sagittarius marking it as one of the major universal phenomena. This means planet Saturn that rules Capricorn zodiac transited to Sagittarius ruled by Jupiter. This happens once in 30 years it is the complete time it takes to visit each sign. It will stay in Sagittarius for next 2.5 years. The interesting part is that it is a slow moving planet that takes the longest time to stay in each zodiac. This leads to a drastic change in various aspects of life like career, finance, romance, relationships, childbirth, domestic life etc. It will start to affect each moon sign with its position in various houses. As the lord of Karma Saturn will bring good news for some that can be unfavorable for others. The influence will end for some and bring prosperity; on the other hand, those who will come under it are likely to face a tough time. The transit will show its effect on the house it will transit to. This transit would make a peculiar relationship between Saturn and Jupiter. Thus affecting your decision making, career path and events those can alter your life majorly. Saturn is known as a planet that signifies justice and responsibility in life whereas Jupiter is known for opulence and prosperity. With this combination one is likely to see an uncanny relationship between the two that would affect all moon signs. With karmic planet at work, it will consider all the past and present actions in a person's life and reward or punish accordingly. This means that it can be a favorable transit for those who had been struggling or working hard in aspiration of reward and vice-versa others.