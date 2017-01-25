Fluper Ltd is Recognized as the Fastest Growing Mobile App Development Company by Clients

End

-- Fluper Ltd is proud to be crowned as the fastest growing app development company by its valuable clients. This is yet another jewel in the crown of this successful start-up. This validates the expertise of the company in the app development arena in both android and iOS. The acknowledgement comes in view of the satisfied clients in the journey of the Fluper. They have successfully delivered over 125 projects well within time in its short yet impressive journey.Fluper Ltd is formed to provide the tailor made solutions according to the business needs of the clients. And this has resulted for the sweet responses for the company from its customers. "We are really pleased to be partnered with Fluper for our project development. Honestly on part, we are amazed to get our work completed before the timeline which is so rare these days in IT industry" said Sanjay Buragohain of AJIO. While Mukhit Seidakhmetov of Yandex says "I'm truly happy with the custom versatile applications improvement administrations rendered by Fluper Ltd."Fluper is the platinum certified partner of IBM, along with certified NASSCOM partner which makes it much more credible than other companies. And with over 5 years of IT experience, the company has flexed its muscles into other divisions as well such as web development and game development. Digital Marketing also adds to the wide spectrum of the skills of the company. With a concept of "Fluid Performance"the company is performance oriented with high skill set in comprehensive application development.With their development into other arenas, Fluper has done some great projects and got appreciation as well. The growing list of satisfied clients that includes IndusInd Bank, Cello, Glenmark, SunPharma and Times of India verifies the might of the company. It is also trusted by organisations like NCERT, Emami and Dhanlakshmi Bank. Always known for the best in class services with the most affordable prices, Fluper Ltd. stand out in the chaos of the IT industry and marks itself as the leading, innovative and result driven company.Based in Noida, Fluper Ltd has served clients from almost every corner of the globe, gaining the valuable skill set along with the client satisfaction. With over 50 happy customers, it has become a top application development service provider in India and in the world as well. Providing highly customised products has resulted in the exponential growth of the company since its foundation in 2013. With a rock strong presence in both web and mobile, they can offer all included services that to according to any business need all over the planet.About Fluper Ltd.An ISO 27001 certified company which has its expertise in application development as well as web development and game development in both the major platforms. Since its dawn, it is providing top notch services in the IT realm with the backing of dozens of "fluid performers" hard work and dedication targeting the customer satisfaction at the top.Contact: enquiry@fluper.comWebsite: www.fluper.com