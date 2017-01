Become the 'rock star' of your business; UpsideLMS tells Training Companies

UpsideLMS' latest presentation presents 5 ways in which Training Companies can overcome the common challenges and have a 'rocking' business.

End

-- As per US Government (http://www.census.gov/retail/mrts/www/data/pdf/ec_current.pdf), 53% of global Internet users (approx. 1 billion) have made an online purchase in 2016. The stats for 2017 and beyond paint a similar growth picture. For Training Companies selling training online, this 'opportunity' could turn into a 'challenge' if they don't have the right infrastructure to support eCommerce. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.Training Companies, with their unique way of functioning as compared to the corporate, face a number of challenges that can come in the way of their success. UpsideLMS' latest presentation leverages the Best Value SaaS LMS provider's 12+ year experience in serving Training Companies and presents 5 easy ways in which these training providers can become 'rock stars' of their business by using a Learning Management System.The presentation,, addresses 5 key challenges faced by Training Companies by presenting a solution that leverages one or more key features / functionalities of an LMS. Supported by latest industry stats, fresh visuals, and interesting typography5 Ways to a Rocking Training Business with an LMS' is a bible for every Training provider.is available for viewing here - https://www.upsidelms.com/ presentation- lms-for-training- b...