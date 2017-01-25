ReportsWorldwide has announced the addition of a new report title CHILDWISE Monitor Report 2017 - Reading to its growing collection of premium market research reports.

The CHILDWISE Monitor is a comprehensive annual report focused on children's and teenagers' media consumption, brand attitudes and key behaviour, now in its 23rd year. This year, around 2000 children aged 5-16 across the United Kingdom were interviewed in depth on a range of topics.This report focuses on children's reading habits.OVERVIEW AND SUMMARYINTRODUCTIONBackground to the reportSampleInterviewReport ContentsAbout the childrenREADING – SUMMARY9.1 Amount of time spent reading9.2 Reading books9.3 Last book read for pleasure9.4 Devices used for reading books in the last week9.5 e-books9.6 Reading magazines and comics9.7 Favourite magazine or comic9.8 Purchase of books9.9 Purchase of magazines and comics9.10 Time spent reading online9.11 What do children read onlinePortraits of Youth: Pre-Tween Girl (aged 5-8)APPENDIXAbout CHILDWISECHILDWISE product purchasing terms and conditions