Industry News





CHILDWISE Monitor Report 2017 – Reading

ReportsWorldwide has announced the addition of a new report title CHILDWISE Monitor Report 2017 - Reading to its growing collection of premium market research reports.
 
 
BOSTON - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The CHILDWISE Monitor is a comprehensive annual report focused on children's and teenagers' media consumption, brand attitudes and key behaviour, now in its 23rd year.  This year, around 2000 children aged 5-16 across the United Kingdom were interviewed in depth on a range of topics.

This report focuses on children's reading habits.

Key Topics Covered in this Report:

OVERVIEW AND SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

Background to the report

Sample

Interview

Report Contents

About the children

READING – SUMMARY

9.1 Amount of time spent reading

9.2 Reading books

9.3 Last book read for pleasure

9.4 Devices used for reading books in the last week

9.5 e-books

9.6 Reading magazines and comics

9.7 Favourite magazine or comic

9.8 Purchase of books

9.9 Purchase of magazines and comics

9.10 Time spent reading online

9.11 What do children read online

Portraits of Youth: Pre-Tween Girl (aged 5-8)

APPENDIX

About CHILDWISE

CHILDWISE product purchasing terms and conditions

To view detailed description and Table of Contents of this report please visit https://www.reportsworldwide.com/report/childwise-monitor...

To Make an Enquiry of this report please visit  https://www.reportsworldwide.com/enquiry?report_id=4436

About ReportsWorldwide.com

ReportsWorldwide.com is a leading provider of global market intelligence reports and services. With research reports from top publishers, consulting and advisory firms, ReportsWorldwide.com offers instant online access to a growing database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, geographies and trends. Moreover, ReportsWorldwide's Research Associates have in-depth knowledge of the reports and services on offer and are ready to provide assistance.

Contact
Abigail Crasto
Senior Vice President
***@reportsworldwide.com
Source:ReportsWorldwide
Email:***@reportsworldwide.com Email Verified
