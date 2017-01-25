News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CHILDWISE Monitor Report 2017 – Reading
ReportsWorldwide has announced the addition of a new report title CHILDWISE Monitor Report 2017 - Reading to its growing collection of premium market research reports.
This report focuses on children's reading habits.
Key Topics Covered in this Report:
OVERVIEW AND SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
Background to the report
Sample
Interview
Report Contents
About the children
READING – SUMMARY
9.1 Amount of time spent reading
9.2 Reading books
9.3 Last book read for pleasure
9.4 Devices used for reading books in the last week
9.5 e-books
9.6 Reading magazines and comics
9.7 Favourite magazine or comic
9.8 Purchase of books
9.9 Purchase of magazines and comics
9.10 Time spent reading online
9.11 What do children read online
Portraits of Youth: Pre-Tween Girl (aged 5-8)
APPENDIX
About CHILDWISE
CHILDWISE product purchasing terms and conditions
To view detailed description and Table of Contents of this report please visit https://www.reportsworldwide.com/
To Make an Enquiry of this report please visit https://www.reportsworldwide.com/
About ReportsWorldwide.com
ReportsWorldwide.com is a leading provider of global market intelligence reports and services. With research reports from top publishers, consulting and advisory firms, ReportsWorldwide.com offers instant online access to a growing database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, geographies and trends. Moreover, ReportsWorldwide's Research Associates have in-depth knowledge of the reports and services on offer and are ready to provide assistance.
Contact
Abigail Crasto
Senior Vice President
***@reportsworldwide.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse