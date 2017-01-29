News By Tag
Indian Barcode Corporation the Distributer of TSC Printers in Delhi NCR
We at Indian Barcode Corporation are the authorized distribution partner of TSC Printers and their other consumables across India. We Indian Barcode Corporation focus on adding value to your business with the quality of the material and the service. We take vanity in the variety of our products and our ability to deliver with the speed dependability flexibility and responsibility soften demanded in today's business environment.
There are wide ranges of TSC Printers are available in the market depending upon the requirements of customer. These are TC Series, TDP-225 Series, TDP324W Series, TDP-224, DA200 Series, TDP-247 Series, TTP-225 Series, TTP-243 Pro Series, TTP-244 Pro, TA210 Series, TTP-245C Series, TTP-247 Series, TX200 Series, TTP-2610MT Series, TTP-286MT Series, TTP-244M Pro Series, ME240 Series, TTP-2410MT Series, TTP-2410M Pro Series, MX240 Series, TTP-2410MU Series, Alpha-3R Printer, Alpha-4L Printer. And also the consumables of these printers
TC Series
The TSC TC series of desktop thermal barcode printers is based on the best features our bestselling TTP-245C Series with some colorful improvements. Like the TTP-245C Series, the TC features a small footprint and the high performance that customers have come to expect from TSC. Durable, reliable and fast, TC series printers produce 4-inch-wide labels, tags or receipts at up to 6 ips, offering a price-performance combination that is unmatched by other desktop thermal barcode printers on the market.
TTP-244 Pro
TSC's bestselling TTP-244 Plus barcode printer just got even better with the new TTP-244 Pro. The popular TTP-244 Plus thermal transfer desktop printer is known as the only inexpensive solution that offers a powerful processor, generous memory, internal scalable fonts and the world's most popular barcode printer language emulations in one small package. The TTP-244 Pro is now 25% faster, printing at speeds up to 5 inches per second. The TTP-244 Pro is ideal for customers looking for a high quality barcode printer, coupled with low ownership costs. The TTP-244 Pro is competitively priced, comes with a two-year warranty, and accommodates a 300-meter-long ribbon, which keeps both daily and lifetime operating costs lower than other comparable printers. The TTP-244 Pro offers the largest media and ribbon capacities in its class. Unlike most printers,
http://www.indianbarcode.com/
The affordable and easy-to-use TTP-286MT Series wide-format thermal transfer printer is ideally suited for compliance labeling, brand marketing, inventory control, drum labeling, warning signs and a host of other signage solutions. The TTP-286MT Series features two models to meet your wide format labeling needs:
TTP-286MT – 203 dpi resolution, 8.5" print width, 152 mm (6")/second print speed.
TTP-384MT – 300 dpi resolution, 8.64" print width, 102 mm (4")/second print speed.
TTP-286MT Series can accommodate label widths up to 9.5 inches, with a maximum print width up to 8.64 inches at 300 dpi resolution and 8.5 inches at 203 dpi resolution. It also is designed to print wide-lateral bar codes without the need for image rotation.
TTP-286MT Series features a new faster processor, and all the memory customers will need to print high quality labels at the fastest speeds.
TTP-244M Pro Series
The TSC TTP-244M Pro series is the price leader in its class, delivering top-of-the-line speed and efficiency, with print speeds up to 102 mm per second (4 ips) and a large 4 MB flash plus 8MB DRAM memory capacity. It supports a wide print field – up to 4 inches – and offers a choice of either 203 dpi or 300 dpi resolution. The TTP-244M Pro series is backed by a 2-year warranty and features a heavy duty steel enclosure and internal assembly designed for extended high-volume use in industrial environments.
TTP-2410M Pro Series
The TTP-2410M Pro Series is based on the proven TTP-2410M platform with many significant changes. The new Pro Series features a separate die-cast aluminum base plate and backplane that includes a metal media supply spindle and sturdy two roller damper. Finally, TSC has added an optional USB Host option for applications that require the use of either a USB scanner or keyboard. There are three models available with the TTP-2410M Pro Series. The TTP-2410M Pro prints at 203 dpi at speeds up to twelve inches per second, TTP-346M Pro offers 300-dpi resolution at speeds up to eight inches per second, and the TTP-644M Pro features 600 dpi resolution which makes it ideal for printing very small 2D barcodes, graphics, fine print and other ultra-high-resolution images. All TSC printers feature a standard two-year limited warranty.
Indian Barcode Corporation (http://www.indianbarcode.in/
You can also purchase online from http://www.indianbarcode.in/
For any query contact us:-
Indian Barcode Corporation (MINDWARE)
Email id: - gm@indianbarcode.com
Contact no:-+91 9717122688, +91 9810822688
Office Address:-S-4, Plot No-7, Pankaj Plaza, near metro station-12, Dwarka, New Delhi-110078 (India).
