Bollywood Actress Soha Ali Khan Turns Writer!
On the contrary, she also clears that gossipmongers won't get any dope about her brother Saif Ali Khan's next projects or sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan's eternal glow from her book.
Soha released an official statement for announcement of her new book. The statement reads, "If I had a dollar for every person who told me to write a book, I would have umm...six dollars. I do love to read and I do that quite well (510 words a minute), so it can't be much harder to write, right? I also have some time on my hands, as most actors often do — stop sniggering. I can use this time creatively to pen down memories, some insights from what surely must be a life less ordinary. I am a princess after all... And as a person of royalty, surely I am entitled to some royalties!"
She added, "But a word of caution — if you are hoping I will reveal the secret behind Kareena's glowing complexion or how Bhai (Saif Ali Khan) trains for an action film then, I am afraid you are barking up the wrong book. Although, in its pages there may be a passing reference to some of the idiosyncrasies of the more famous members of my family, the bulk of it, I'm afraid, is about...well, me. Just me. Is my life really worth writing about, or more to the point worth you paying to read about? Well, the good news is you'd be right not to wait for the movie."
The book will be published by Penguin Books India.
