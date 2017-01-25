 
E-care Announces Successful Completion of the SSAE 16 (SOC 1) Audit

e-care India, global leader in providing quality medical billing services has successfully completed the SSAE 16 SOC 1 Type 2 certification.
 
 
CHENNAI, India - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- e-care India, global leader in providing quality medical billing services has successfully completed the SSAE 16 SOC 1 Type 2 certification. The successful completion of voluntary audit illustrates e-care's ongoing commitment to create and maintain the most stringent controls for the protection and security of its customers' Confidential and Protected Health information.

e-care India is a leading medical billing and coding company. With more than 15 years of experience in providing end-to-end medical billing services to physicians, multi-specialty medical groups via medical billing companies across the United States, e-care has initiated to upgrade its skills to meet the changing needs of their customers based on the strict regulations to be followed on information security in the US Healthcare Industry. Adhering to the latest modifications with the medical billing and coding systems, e-care now has successfully achieved the Global Compliance of SSAE16 (SOC1) examination for the period of November, 01 2015 to October 31, 2016.

About SSAE 16 Professionals

Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 16 (SSAE 16) is US standards of compliance and reporting developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This certification is based on a set of standards that validates operating effectiveness of a service organization's financial reporting design & controls. As a SSAE 16 certified Service Organization; e-care adds an additional feather to its cap, by providing their Clients, Prospects and auditors the assurance that necessary controls and procedures are in place to effectively manage and protect the data.

"Being in the US Healthcare Service Industry which highly demands several levels of Security and process controls to safeguard Health Information under HIPAA, this certification endorses e-care and assures that we meet the requirement on Compliance to US Standards", said Deepak Sanghi, Managing Director, e-care India.

By successfully achieving SSAE 16 from Certified Service Auditor, e-care proves that its business policies, operational procedures, confidentiality and information security are well monitored and followed; thus, creating another concrete reason for companies in United States to choose e-care as a Partner to outsource Medical Billing Services.

If you are looking for an excellent medical billing and coding services, contact e-care India. Our expert staffs are ready to help you for all your needs. For more information, please visit our website (www.ecareindia.com) now!

About e-care India:

e-care India (http://www.ecareindia.com/) was started in early 2000 by a team of dedicated experts in the medical billing and coding industry. A decade on, e-care has grown to be one among the global leaders in providing quality medical billing services to medical billing and medical claims processing companies in the United States.  With expertise in more than 28 different specialties and 24 major billing systems, e-care is one of the few offshore medical billing companies that services clients – both small and large – in 25 states of the US.  With more than 100 years of cumulative medical billing and coding operational expertise, e-care is also ISO: 9001 and ISO: 27001 certified for its processes and Information Security Management Systems.

Contact Information:

Address: BR Complex, 2nd Floor, 27-28, Woods Road

Chennai- 600 002. INDIA

US Toll Free : 1-800-518-5013  US Phone : 813-666-0028

Email     : sales@ecareIndia.com

