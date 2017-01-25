News By Tag
E-care Announces Successful Completion of the SSAE 16 (SOC 1) Audit
e-care India, global leader in providing quality medical billing services has successfully completed the SSAE 16 SOC 1 Type 2 certification.
e-care India is a leading medical billing and coding company. With more than 15 years of experience in providing end-to-end medical billing services to physicians, multi-specialty medical groups via medical billing companies across the United States, e-care has initiated to upgrade its skills to meet the changing needs of their customers based on the strict regulations to be followed on information security in the US Healthcare Industry. Adhering to the latest modifications with the medical billing and coding systems, e-care now has successfully achieved the Global Compliance of SSAE16 (SOC1) examination for the period of November, 01 2015 to October 31, 2016.
About SSAE 16 Professionals
Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 16 (SSAE 16) is US standards of compliance and reporting developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This certification is based on a set of standards that validates operating effectiveness of a service organization's financial reporting design & controls. As a SSAE 16 certified Service Organization;
"Being in the US Healthcare Service Industry which highly demands several levels of Security and process controls to safeguard Health Information under HIPAA, this certification endorses e-care and assures that we meet the requirement on Compliance to US Standards", said Deepak Sanghi, Managing Director, e-care India.
By successfully achieving SSAE 16 from Certified Service Auditor, e-care proves that its business policies, operational procedures, confidentiality and information security are well monitored and followed; thus, creating another concrete reason for companies in United States to choose e-care as a Partner to outsource Medical Billing Services.
About e-care India:
e-care India (http://www.ecareindia.com/
Contact Information:
Address: BR Complex, 2nd Floor, 27-28, Woods Road
Chennai- 600 002. INDIA
US Toll Free : 1-800-518-5013 US Phone : 813-666-0028
Email : sales@ecareIndia.com
Contact
Deepak Sanghi
+91 44 4242 8888
***@ecareindia.com
