Santa Monica Apartments for Rent by Neil Shekhter

When searching Santa Monica Apartments for Rent, it is always best to start online. You will find loads of information on current availabilities and pricing that fits within your budget.
 
 
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Jan. 31, 2017

As new buildings, offices, shops, and restaurants spring up in Santa Monica, the reality of living, working and having fun in your own area has truly become a reality. For residents of Downtown and Mid-City, walking or biking to work, school, and your favorite bars or nightlife spot is very do-able. You have everything that you need in one, nicely kept area that you rarely have to leave. With top-notch grocery options such as Whole Foods, Ralph's, Vons, and the Santa Monica Farmers Market, you will find healthy options right outside of your doorstep. With savory dining such as Melisse', Fritto Misto, the Misfit, JiRaffe, Tar & Roses, and True Foods, you are certain not to go hungry. Coffee buffs unit at Funnel Mill Rare Coffees and Teas, which serves up delicious coffees and teas in a manner that you may have never had them before!

Check out our video on youtube at https://youtu.be/INjk2pBRs1s




Neil Shekhter, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Neil Shekhter founded NMS in 1988 on the principle of creating strong asset returns through superior management and investing in core locations with long-term growth. On these principles NMS began building its portfolio of properties by acquiring and repositioning poorly performing multi-family assets. Through hands-on management and capital improvements, these properties now enjoy dramatic increases in net operating income along with high occupancy rates. Neil Shekhter's belief is that quality starts from day one. With that in mind, he began to immerse himself in the development and construction of properties. As part of his philosophy of personalized management, Mr. Shekhter has been actively involved in every aspect of the company, from acquisitions to development to the construction of his projects, while maintaining the day-to-day operation of his existing portfolio.

http://neilshekhter.com/

