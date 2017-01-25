 
News By Tag
* Soundcloud
* MusicPromotion
* MunchodaMadMan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Texas City
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625


Muncho_Da_Mad_Man's – "TEXAS" is an Amazing Rap Blend

Do you want to experience some unique hip hop tracks? Then, Muncho_da_mad_man's new sensation "TEXAS" in soundcloud will blow your mind with best rapping style.
 
 
mad man
mad man
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Soundcloud
MusicPromotion
MunchodaMadMan

Industry:
Music

Location:
Texas City - Texas - US

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Ambitious young talent Muncho_da_mad_man has launched a recent track based on hip hop genre. "TEXAS" the new music is already gaining many plays in soundcloud. Fans are quite excited by hearing the new blends. Inspired by the previous musicians, Muncho_da_mad_man is making all new hit songs. The track, "TEXAS" includes intelligent lyrics, invokes feelings. This rockstar maintains his distinctive palette. He needs to carry his career to next level.

"TEXAS" is finely blended with rap and hip hop music. It will simply topple over other common tracks in soundcloud. Musicians and listeners anticipate that Muncho_da_mad_man can take the best position in soundcloud. He is adding a brand new direction to hip hop genre. Rap star Muncho_da_mad_man needs to keep his mark in rap or hip hop genre of music. Soundcloud has gifted this musician with a lot of fans and followers.

Hip hop creator, Muncho_da_mad_man's new sensation "TEXAS" is becoming the foremost requested one in soundcloud. It includes varied blends of musical instruments. This rap singer includes an attractive character. He has added a brand new flavor to hip hop genre. Wonderful word playing ability, and therefore, the lyrics are with excellent rhythm is nicely delivered to the fans. Up-tempo and catchy hook are really amazing. Muncho_da_mad_man has some smart experiences in music industry that has inspired him in making any new tracks.

This young singer invariably delivers an outstanding sound and energy. Day by day, his songs are participating with new listeners. Other musicians anticipate that Muncho_da_mad_man's "TEXAS" can notice several friendly ears. With a mix of dope lyrics, weird beats and wonderful flawing one might feel it to be the best hip hop song that they have ever heard. The harmonious vocalization can blow your mind. The fans count in soundcloud is already getting good hike. Follow him to get more hip hop sensations in soundcloud!

To listen this track,click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/muncho_da_mad_man/texas

End
Source:Music Promotion Club
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share