G3 Labs, Inc. announces Team minoTOR 2017
Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts Across the Board Join minoTOR
Team minoTOR is comprised of a diverse group of athletes that range from professional obstacle course racers, boxers, powerlifters, figure competitors and strongmen to name a few. "We couldn't be happier with our team," explains Grabowski. "We have teammates that span the country and come from extremely different backgrounds. It's a testament to how well our formula works and that all people, regardless of level, sport or activity can benefit from it [minoTOR]."
Progressing through 2017, G3 Labs, Inc. looks to nurture current relationships and expand their presence by onboarding key retail partners to help bring even more awareness to the growing brand. The team will also play an important role in the success of the company "Our team is passionate about fitness, committed to leading healthy lives, and dedicated to athletics. Our intent is to build them up as leaders in their communities and as ambassadors to the lifestyle [of health and fitness]."
The 2017 roster features:
Ali Tucker – Obstacle Course Racer
Amanda Everhart – Strongman Competitor, Figure Competitor
Anthony Gorbas – Obstacle Course Racer
Ashley Jeanne Samples – Obstacle Course Racer
Ben O'Brien – 2016 Olympia Powerlifting Champion
Ben Stodghill – MMA, Jiu-Jitsu, Boxer
Cami Carroll – Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor, Strongman Competitor
Chaz Zellner – Powerlifter
Dustin Radney – Obstacle Course Racer
Haruko Harrington – Obstacle Course Racer
Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger – UFC Fighter, RFC 1st 115lb. Champion
Johnny Angel Benitez – Strongman Competitor
Josh Andrews – Obstacle Course Racer, Endurance Athlete
Justin Sims – Strongman Competitor, Personal Trainer, Bodybuilder
Katie Teeter – Obstacle Course Racer
Kristena Lynn – Obstacle Course Racer
Marshall Zinn – Strongman Competitor, Bodybuilder
Martha Rudolph – Obstacle Course Racer, Personal Trainer
Michael Bardell – Obstacle Course Racer, Mountain Biker
Mike Butler – Strongman Competitor, Olympic Weightlifter
Noemi Benitez – Obstacle Course Racer
Patrick Holloway – Powerlifter, Personal Trainer
Sara Knight – Obstacle Course Racer
Sarah O'Brien – Figure Competitor
Shaquawn Vandergrift – Track and Field Athlete
Tommy Logan – Professional Boxer
"People, above all else, make a brand successful,"
G3 Labs Inc. is a sports nutrition company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company offers a highly effective, great tasting, premium fitness beverage that is designed to promote energy, endurance, strength, and recovery. The foundation of the company and the product is built upon passion, innovation, hard work, and proven nutritional science. These values are further realized through integrity, community, health, fitness, and education. The company is committed to developing products with mass appeal, effective formulas, and immersive communities behind the brand.
info@drinkminotor.com
http://www.drinkminotor.com
