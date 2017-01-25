G3 Labs, Inc. announces Team minoTOR 2017

Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts Across the Board Join minoTOR

Team minoTOR 2017

-- As we sat down to talk about the announcement of team minoTOR, the first thing that Grabowski said was incredibly refreshing. "A product is only as successful as the people who stand behind the brand. When everyone rises together, it's a momentous feeling that keeps everyone pushing forward…get a group of people like that together and anything is possible."Team minoTOR is comprised of a diverse group of athletes that range from professional obstacle course racers, boxers, powerlifters, figure competitors and strongmen to name a few. "We couldn't be happier with our team," explains Grabowski. "We have teammates that span the country and come from extremely different backgrounds. It's a testament to how well our formula works and that all people, regardless of level, sport or activity can benefit from it [minoTOR]."Progressing through 2017, G3 Labs, Inc. looks to nurture current relationships and expand their presence by onboarding key retail partners to help bring even more awareness to the growing brand. The team will also play an important role in the success of the company "Our team is passionate about fitness, committed to leading healthy lives, and dedicated to athletics. Our intent is to build them up as leaders in their communities and as ambassadors to the lifestyle [of health and fitness]."The 2017 roster features:Ali Tucker – Obstacle Course RacerAmanda Everhart – Strongman Competitor, Figure CompetitorAnthony Gorbas – Obstacle Course RacerAshley Jeanne Samples – Obstacle Course RacerBen O'Brien – 2016 Olympia Powerlifting ChampionBen Stodghill – MMA, Jiu-Jitsu, BoxerCami Carroll – Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor, Strongman CompetitorChaz Zellner – PowerlifterDustin Radney – Obstacle Course RacerHaruko Harrington – Obstacle Course RacerJocelyn Jones-Lybarger – UFC Fighter, RFC 1115lb. ChampionJohnny Angel Benitez – Strongman CompetitorJosh Andrews – Obstacle Course Racer, Endurance AthleteJustin Sims – Strongman Competitor, Personal Trainer, BodybuilderKatie Teeter – Obstacle Course RacerKristena Lynn – Obstacle Course RacerMarshall Zinn – Strongman Competitor, BodybuilderMartha Rudolph – Obstacle Course Racer, Personal TrainerMichael Bardell – Obstacle Course Racer, Mountain BikerMike Butler – Strongman Competitor, Olympic WeightlifterNoemi Benitez – Obstacle Course RacerPatrick Holloway – Powerlifter, Personal TrainerSara Knight – Obstacle Course RacerSarah O'Brien – Figure CompetitorShaquawn Vandergrift – Track and Field AthleteTommy Logan – Professional Boxer"People, above all else, make a brand successful,"Grabowski concluded with.G3 Labs Inc. is a sports nutrition company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company offers a highly effective, great tasting, premium fitness beverage that is designed to promote energy, endurance, strength, and recovery. The foundation of the company and the product is built upon passion, innovation, hard work, and proven nutritional science. These values are further realized through integrity, community, health, fitness, and education. The company is committed to developing products with mass appeal, effective formulas, and immersive communities behind the brand.For further information, please contact:info@drinkminotor.comminoTOR™ Social Media:https://www.twitter.com/drinkminotorhttps://instagram.com/drinkminotor