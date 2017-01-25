News By Tag
Eqpt.in – Excellent Platform to Compare and Buy Concrete Equipment Conveniently
When construction project managers look to buy concrete equipment they normally have a long list of requirements that they tally with the configuration of the equipment offered by a seller and then make their purchase decision. However, this is a lot more difficult than it sounds because concrete equipment is capital intensive and includes a number of specifications that the buyer is interested to know. Eqpt.in offers the advantage of comparing equipment from multiple brands on a single platform complete with configuration and specifications.
There are different types of concrete equipment such as transit mixers, boom placers, batching plants, concrete spraying pumps, concrete mixers, concrete pumps, telescopic spraying arms and many others. Each equipment has its own set of utilities for a particular project but for a project manager to place a purchase order on one or more such equipment, they have to meet his priorities. He needs to compare the concrete equipment before he decides to buy.
On the Eqpt.in website a customer gets the benefit of checking dynamic images of the kind of equipment he is interested in, where it is available, the offer price and cost of transportation. In case the customer is not satisfied with the available information on the website and wants to know more, he has the option of contacting the customer service at Eqpt.in and get his queries resolved. Eqpt.in is the complete online platform for construction project managers to buy concrete equipment at fair prices via transparent deals.
