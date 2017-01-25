News By Tag
Gmail won't let you forget to add the email attachments now
Gmail users fail to notice before sending the email that they are forgetting the essential part of the email viz. the subject of the email and the email attachment.
Now Gmail has been enabled with the reminder which will guide you to add the subjects and the attachments with the email. Before sending the email thru the Gmail, it will ask your confirmation if you want to send the email without subject, body or the attachment. It will help the users to calibrate or rectify the email.
How to rectify the email within Gmail?
Attachment Reminder
You might have uttered many times just after sending an email 'Oh, 'forgot to attach the file!'. But now, Gmail is capable to ring a bell if you miss to add the attachments with the email. Gmail will ask you if you really want to send the email without the attachment file and then you can proceed further with the email whether you will send the email with or without the attachments. These way users will not have any reason to be sorry later.
Confirm to add the subject and the body with the email
Subject is actually the most crucial part of the email as it performs as the title of the email. The recipient will firstly out his glance on the subject title and then will decide to open the email or not as per its significance.
But now users will not miss the crucial part of the email in the Gmail as they will get the reminder to add the subject and the body with the email. The email can be sent without body but the subject or the title is the important one which must be added with the email and now hopefully users won't have any chance to regret after sending the email.
