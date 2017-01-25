 
Gmail won't let you forget to add the email attachments now

Gmail users fail to notice before sending the email that they are forgetting the essential part of the email viz. the subject of the email and the email attachment.
 
 
NEW JERSEY, Wash. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you ever been disappointed after sending an email thru Gmail? Certainly, you have. The reasons might be numerous but some are very common such as sometimes you may mistype the name/words, forget to mention the subject of the email and sometimes to add the crucial attachments with the email. It is quite annoying as the process of sending emails is so quick that you have nothing to do with the erroneous email after sending that except being sorry.

Now Gmail has been enabled with the reminder which will guide you to add the subjects and the attachments with the email. Before sending the email thru the Gmail, it will ask your confirmation if you want to send the email without subject, body or the attachment. It will help the users to calibrate or rectify the email.

How to rectify the email within Gmail?

Gmail users fail to notice before sending the email that they are forgetting the essential part of the email viz. the subject of the email and the email attachment. While sending the emails we rarely dare to commit any mistake but as 'to err is human', we make a mistake. But now Gmail has been programmed to strike a chord to the users about what they are missing within the email and to remind about the missing subject, body and the email attachments.

Attachment Reminder

You might have uttered many times just after sending an email 'Oh, 'forgot to attach the file!'. But now, Gmail is capable to ring a bell if you miss to add the attachments with the email. Gmail will ask you if you really want to send the email without the attachment file and then you can proceed further with the email whether you will send the email with or without the attachments. These way users will not have any reason to be sorry later.

Confirm to add the subject and the body with the email

Subject is actually the most crucial part of the email as it performs as the title of the email. The recipient will firstly out his glance on the subject title and then will decide to open the email or not as per its significance.

But now users will not miss the crucial part of the email in the Gmail as they will get the reminder to add the subject and the body with the email. The email can be sent without body but the subject or the title is the important one which must be added with the email and now hopefully users won't have any chance to regret after sending the email.

If you want any help regarding Gmail troubles then contact help desk team for getting best Gmail Customer Service.

Visit here for more help http://www.emailnumbers360.com/gmail-customer-support.html

