News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Five Star Music Group Announces Upcoming Release 'I'm The Best' by Hip Hop Artist, Lunacie
This year FSMG will officially release Lunacie's highly anticipated CD, "I'm The Best," to iTunes, Amazon, and other major worldwide outlets. The feature single on the CD set to be promoted is "Feelin Kinda Good." Release dates are soon to be announced.
"Lunacie, hands down has to be the most phenomenal hip hop artist and lyricist to be discovered from the Bay Area in a long time. He is the best," says Darryle James, President of Five Star Music Group.
Five Star Music Group is a professional music label based in the Bay Area. FSMG is a division of Vicious Grind Global. FSMG is on a mission to become one of the Bay Area's premiere independent hip hop and entertainment companies. The label prides itself on its current roster of quality artists and projects in development soon to hit the US and global markets.
For more information, please visit:
Five Star Music Group
www.fivestarmusicgroup.com
Lunacie, the Recording Artist
www.lunacie.net
Five Star Music Group:
facebook.com/
twitter.com/
instagram.com/
pinterest.com/
Lunacie:
soundcloud.com/
reverbnation.com/
facebook.com/
twitter.com/
instagram.com/
Booking Contact:
Five Star Music Group(FSMG)
E: info@fivestarmusicgroup.com
T: (510) 496-4686
Media Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse