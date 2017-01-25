Five Star Music Group Announces Upcoming Release 'I'm The Best' by Hip Hop Artist, Lunacie

Lunacie

Media Contact

AWJ Platinum PR

***@awjplatinum.com AWJ Platinum PR

End

-- Bay Area record label, Five Star Music Group(FSMG), announces its official signing of Hip Hop recording artist, Lunacie. In conjunction with the vision for the label, FSMG has teamed up with AWJ Platinum PR of Beverly Hills, California. The two companies will engage in strategic global media campaigns for Lunacie's debut to the music industry.This year FSMG will officially release Lunacie's highly anticipated CD, "I'm The Best," to iTunes, Amazon, and other major worldwide outlets. The feature single on the CD set to be promoted is "Feelin Kinda Good." Release dates are soon to be announced."Lunacie, hands down has to be the most phenomenal hip hop artist and lyricist to be discovered from the Bay Area in a long time. He is the best," says Darryle James, President of Five Star Music Group.Five Star Music Group is a professional music label based in the Bay Area. FSMG is a division of Vicious Grind Global. FSMG is on a mission to become one of the Bay Area's premiere independent hip hop and entertainment companies. The label prides itself on its current roster of quality artists and projects in development soon to hit the US and global markets.For more information, please visit:facebook.com/fivestarmusicgroup1twitter.com/fivestarmusicgrinstagram.com/fivestarmusicgroup1pinterest.com/fivestarmusicgrsoundcloud.com/lunaciereverbnation.com/lunaciefacebook.com/thereallunacietwitter.com/lunacieinstagram.com/reallunacieFive Star Music Group(FSMG)E: info@fivestarmusicgroup.comT: (510) 496-4686